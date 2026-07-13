Đồng Nai urges caution as wild elephants move closer to farmland

ĐỒNG NAI — Authorities in the southern city of Đồng Nai have issued a public warning after wild elephants were repeatedly spotted near forests bordering farmland, raising the risk of dangerous encounters.

The Đồng Nai Nature and Culture Reserve has warned that wild elephant herds have been appearing frequently in forest areas bordering gardens, farmland and forest ranger stations, raising the risk of human–elephant conflict that could threaten lives and property.

The reserve has advised residents not to enter forests, especially at night or in the early morning, to collect bamboo shoots, gather firewood or fish, as elephants are most active and forage for food during these times.

People have also been urged not to stay overnight in forests or isolated farmland where wild elephants may appear.

If elephants are spotted, people should not approach, provoke or chase them.

If an elephant happens to be nearby, they should move away calmly and avoid making loud noises.

The reserve also urged people to remain vigilant while carrying out farming activities near forests, as elephants may venture into cultivated areas and damage crops.

Residents are advised to immediately notify a rapid response team, forest rangers or the nearest local authorities if elephants appear or cause property damage, so that appropriate assistance can be provided.

They are also urged to strictly follow instructions from local authorities and relevant agencies.

Wild elephants are dangerous animals and may attack at any time if they feel threatened, the reserve said.

“People should not be complacent, as even a moment of carelessness can have serious consequences,” it said.

In recent years, wild elephant herds in forests across the southern city have frequently entered areas bordering farmland in search of food.

A 2019 survey by local authorities estimated the wild elephant population in Đồng Nai at around 25–27 animals.

In recent years, shrinking habitats and limited food sources have driven elephants into farmland more frequently, leading to conflicts with people, including fatal attacks.

On October 15, 2025, the Đồng Nai People's Committee issued Official Document No. 7484 on measures to conserve Asian elephants.

The People's Committee directed the Department of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with relevant agencies and forest management units, to continue implementing the national action plan for elephant conservation in Việt Nam to 2035, with a vision to 2050.

It also instructed local authorities to work with forest owners and forest rangers to establish rapid response teams to support elephant conservation and assist residents affected by human–elephant conflict.

The teams will help affected residents, guide elephants safely back into forests and record damage caused by human–elephant conflict. — VNS