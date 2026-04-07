Hà Nội targets 30 per cent public transport use to ease congestion

HÀ NỘI — Surging private vehicle use, combined with heavy inflows from neighbouring provinces, is pushing Hà Nội’s roads to breaking point, with congestion increasingly threatening the capital’s economic growth and quality of life.

City authorities say a co-ordinated response is under way, as officials confront a widening gap between rapid motorisation and slow infrastructure expansion.

According to the Department of Construction, Hà Nội is home to about 8.8 million people and more than 9.3 million vehicles, with motorbikes accounting for over 86 per cent. Vehicle numbers are rising by up to five per cent annually, far outstripping infrastructure growth of just 0.35 per cent.

Land allocated to transport stands at around 12.2 per cent, well below planning targets, while space for parking accounts for only 0.65 per cent. The shortfall has left many routes chronically overloaded, particularly during peak hours, placing sustained pressure on the transport network.

Solutions under pressure

Trần Hữu Bảo, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Construction, said the city is rolling out urgent and wide-ranging measures to tackle congestion.

A master plan covering 2025–2030 sets out 10 long-term solution groups, focusing on improving policies to attract investment, aligning transport planning with current realities and accelerating work on ring roads, radial routes and bridges spanning the Red River.

The city aims to complete about 100km of urban rail between 2026 and 2030, expanding to 301km in a subsequent phase. Public transport is expected to meet at least 30 per cent of travel demand by 2030, alongside wider adoption of smart traffic management technologies.

Authorities are also studying restrictions on private vehicles, including no-motorbike zones and congestion charges in heavily trafficked areas.

Enforcement is set to tighten, targeting illegal encroachment on roads and pavements. Traffic control will be strengthened at school gates and other hotspots during peak hours.

At the same time, Hà Nội is accelerating key infrastructure projects, reducing construction-related bottlenecks and reorganising traffic at major junctions, while deploying more personnel to direct traffic when needed.

Recent years have seen progress through projects such as elevated and underground sections of Ring Roads 1, 2 and 3, alongside improvements to radial routes. Public transport services have also been upgraded in an effort to attract more users, while congestion hotspots have been reviewed and adjusted.

These measures have delivered some results, helping curb and gradually reduce congestion pressures. However, experts warn that rapid urbanisation and rising car ownership continue unabated, meaning the challenge is far from resolved.

Short and long-term fixes

In the short term, officials are urged to reorganise traffic at persistent bottlenecks by adjusting flow directions, restricting certain turns and separating lanes by vehicle type.

Traffic signal systems should be optimised and integrated with control centres for real-time adjustments. Increasing bus frequency, introducing mini-bus routes in dense neighbourhoods and stepping up enforcement against illegal parking and stopping are also seen as critical steps.

Longer term, the city plans to expand transport infrastructure with lightweight overpasses, additional ring roads and grade-separated junctions at congestion hotspots. Bus rapid transit networks will be extended and urban rail construction accelerated.

Hà Nội is also advancing intelligent transport systems, including surveillance cameras and real-time information boards, while promoting transit-oriented development to reduce travel distances and reliance on private vehicles.

Urban transport expert Phan Lê Bình said dedicated bus lanes should be introduced on ring and radial roads as soon as they open to traffic, arguing that this is essential for sustainable congestion reduction.

The ongoing construction of Ring Road 4 is also expected to play a key role. Once operational, it will divert heavy goods vehicles away from inner routes, easing pressure on Ring Road 3.

Under Plan No 383/KH-UBND issued late last year, the Hà Nội People’s Committee has set a target for public transport to meet 30–35 per cent of travel demand. The city also plans to launch 20–24 new green bus routes.

Authorities aim to reduce at least 20 per cent of existing congestion points each year, to largely eliminate prolonged traffic bottlenecks by 2030. — VNS