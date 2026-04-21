BUV signs MOUs with leading Chinese universities, enhancing regional academic collaboration

HÀ NỘI, April 14 – British University Vietnam (BUV), led by Professor Rick Bennett, Vice-President, attended the Việt Nam–China Forum on Higher Education Cooperation, Science, Technology and Innovation, held at Tsinghua University, Beijing, China, as part of the state visit to China by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm.

The forum was attended by high-level delegations from both countries, alongside representatives from leading universities in Việt Nam and China. Discussions focused on four key themes: the coordinated development of higher education and the building of a regional talent community; international cooperation in executive training linked to the Việt Nam–China industrial chain; environment and sustainable development; and cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital education, and technology governance.

The top priority among priorities

The event took place against the backdrop of the Việt Nam–China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership entering a new phase of development, with education and science–technology identified as key pillars. Approximately 25,000 Vietnamese students are currently studying in China, and demand for training cooperation between the two countries continues to grow.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Professor Rick Bennett, Vice-President of BUV, said: "BUV is proud to be the only international university from Việt Nam present and contributing at this important forum. Our presence reflects BUV's commitment to providing international-standard higher education options for Chinese students in particular, and Asian students in general, while building strategic partnerships with reputable Chinese enterprises expanding their operations in Việt Nam. This direction contributes to realising the vision set out by the senior leaders of both countries, in which education and high-quality human resource development are positioned as the foremost priority in Việt Nam–China cooperation in this new era."

From commitment to action

Alongside its participation in the high-level forum, BUV signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Communication University of China (CUC) and Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT). Both are leading higher education institutions listed among China’s key universities under Project 211 and Project 985 – strategic national initiatives aimed at building world-class universities. Partnering with these two prestigious institutions opens pathways for high-quality academic exchange while supporting the development of skilled talent to meet the demands of the digital age in both countries.

Under these agreements, the universities will pursue bilateral cooperation across multiple areas, including student and faculty exchanges, development of dual-degree programmes, short-term training, strengthening scientific research, building postgraduate study pathways, and collaborating to enhance international ranking positions.

These agreements, signed alongside the state-level forum, elevate the cooperative relationships that BUV has been actively building with education partners in China. In December 2025, BUV signed a strategic cooperation Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange (CSCSE) under the Ministry of Education of China, elevating the relationship from official recognition to strategic bilateral cooperation. BUV is the only international university in Việt Nam to be officially recognised by China’s Ministry of Education as a qualified foreign institution, with its degrees verified and recognised in China.

Most recently, BUV was honoured by the Hunan Federation of Enterprises for its contributions to the Chinese business community in Việt Nam, further affirming the mutually beneficial partnership between the university and the Chinese business community.

As the first university in Việt Nam to achieve comprehensive accreditation from QAA (the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education) and having maintained a QS 5-star overall rating for six consecutive years (2022–2028), BUV continues to affirm its pioneering role in delivering high-quality British education experiences, working towards its vision of becoming the leading international university in Việt Nam and the surrounding region./.