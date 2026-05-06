Việt Nam People’s Navy: Glorious tradition, modern strength and unwavering resolve

Since its founding, the Việt Nam People’s Navy has remained absolutely loyal to the Party, the Fatherland and the people, overcoming countless hardships and challenges to secure glorious victories in the struggle for national liberation, the defence of the nation’s sacred seas and islands, and the fulfilment of noble international duties.

Over more than seven decades of development, the force has steadily grown into a regular, elite and increasingly modern navy, mastering advanced weapons and equipment while enhancing combat readiness and operational capacity. The navy continues to play a core role in firmly protecting Việt Nam’s sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its seas, islands and continental shelf, while contributing to a peaceful and stable environment for national development.

Today’s generations of naval officers and soldiers continue to uphold the proud tradition of “heroic combat, creative tactics, mastery of the seas, determination to fight and determination to win”, standing firm at the nation’s maritime frontier and remaining ready to successfully fulfil every assigned mission.