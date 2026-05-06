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HCM City integrates electronic health records into its digital citizen app

May 06, 2026 - 16:29
HCM City is rolling out electronic health records for all citizens through its Digital Citizen application, according to the city's Department of Health.

 

Citizens receive free health check-ups at Bình Tây Ward Health Station on April 17. —VNS Photo Thu Hằng

HCM CITY — HCM City is rolling out electronic health records for all citizens through its Digital Citizen application, according to the city's Department of Health.

All citizens will have electronic health records linked to their personal identification codes, allowing them to look up their medical history, monitor their health indicators, and conveniently manage their personal information.

Health data, updated from healthcare facilities and the city-wide health check-up and screening programmes, are integrated into the application.

Information verification will be carried out through the the Electronic Identification and Authentication system (VNeID), ensuring the safety and security of personal data.

The city Department of Health, Department of Science and Technology, Digital Transformation Centre and Police have agreed on a plan to coordinate to implement electronic health records linked to personal identification codes that will minimise duplication and inaccuracies.

“This is an important foundation for the health sector to transition to a data-driven management model, improving operational efficiency and the quality of care,” said Tăng Chí Thượng, director of the city Department of Health.

The electronic health records facilitate continuous health monitoring throughout a person’s life and improve overall public health outcomes, he said. —VNS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital Citizen application electronic health records

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