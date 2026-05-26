Extreme heat pushes Việt Nam's power consumption to new record

HÀ NỘI — Extreme heat across northern and central Việt Nam has driven national electricity demand to fresh records, with power consumption expected to climb even higher as temperatures in Hà Nội approach historic highs this week.

The National Power System and Market Operation Company (NSMO) said both the national grid and the northern region recorded new peaks in electricity load and output on Monday (May 25), with demand continuing to rise on Tuesday (May 26).

According to NSMO, the national power system’s peak capacity reached 57,120MW at 1:40pm on May 25, up 13.5 per cent year-on-year, while daily electricity consumption hit 1.171 billion kWh, exceeding last year’s record by 5.3 per cent.

In northern Việt Nam alone, peak capacity climbed to 29,667MW, around 1,700MW higher than the previous day and 5.3 per cent above the 2025 record. The region accounted for more than half of the country’s total electricity consumption, using 603 million kWh.

Preliminary data for May 26 showed no sign of easing demand, with the national system load reaching 57,590MW by midday, while the northern region recorded 29,385MW.

Meteorological experts forecast temperatures in Hà Nội could rise to between 40.3 and 42 degrees Celsius on May 26-27, potentially surpassing the capital’s previous May record of 40.3 degrees set in 2015.

NSMO projected that peak evening demand on May 26 could reach 56,700MW nationwide and 30,200MW in the north, setting another record for 2026. The company also warned northern peak demand on May 27 could climb to between 31,000MW and 31,500MW amid the prolonged heatwave.

To maintain stable electricity supply, NSMO said it was maximising the use of high-cost power sources, including LNG-fired and oil-fired power plants.

The company urged households and businesses to save electricity by switching off unused appliances, setting air conditioners at 26 degrees Celsius or higher, and reducing decorative outdoor lighting at night. Consumers were also encouraged to shift heavy electricity usage to off-peak hours to reduce pressure on the national grid during the heatwave.

Also today, the Department of Disease Prevention under the Ministry of Health has issued a dispatch to health departments in provinces and cities on strengthening preventive measures and protecting public and workers’ health against the impacts of heatwaves, drought and saltwater intrusion.

According to the department, common health problems during periods of extreme heat include sunstroke, heatstroke and heat-induced shock.

These conditions are mainly caused by prolonged exposure to or working in hot environments with high temperatures, or by sudden changes in ambient temperature.— VNS