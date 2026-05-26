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Restoring Hà Nội's iconic bridge

May 26, 2026 - 11:26
Hà Nội’s Long Bien Bridge will reopen soon after nearly two months of renovation. More than 80 workers have been racing against time in harsh summer weather conditions to repair damaged sections, reinforce ageing structure and ensure safety for pedestrians and vehicles while preserving the historic bridge’s enduring spirit.

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