Restoring Hà Nội's iconic bridge

Hà Nội’s Long Bien Bridge will reopen soon after nearly two months of renovation. More than 80 workers have been racing against time in harsh summer weather conditions to repair damaged sections, reinforce ageing structure and ensure safety for pedestrians and vehicles while preserving the historic bridge’s enduring spirit.
More than 3,000 locals and tourists participated in a wide range of exciting activities designed to equip them with essential knowledge on nutrition and healthy lifestyles at the 6th Việt Nam Community Nutrition Day held in HCM City on May 24.