Phú Quốc light rail project targets June 2027 trial run

AN GIANG—The Phú Quốc light rail transit project is accelerating construction despite challenging geological and weather conditions on the island.

The 17.5km Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, connecting Phú Quốc International Airport with the APEC International Conference and Exhibition Centre in the island's south, is expected to begin trial operations in June 2027.

The first phase of the project in An Giang Province is being developed under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, with total investment of nearly VNĐ9 trillion (US$342 million). Construction began in late 2025.

Construction accelerates

According to the project's investor Sun Group, contractors are currently working simultaneously on three major components: bridges, tunnels and the roadbed.

Disbursement has reached about VNĐ1.8 trillion ($68 million), equivalent to 28.7 per cent of the total investment.

For the bridge component, all bored piles for the foundations have been completed. Construction of bridge pier foundations has reached about 63 per cent, while pier construction stands at 56 per cent.

Once the substructures and piers are completed, contractors will move on to the bridge superstructure, followed by installation of rails, power supply, signalling and operational equipment.

Progress on the roadbed has also been significant. Excavation of the roadbed and formation has reached about 97 per cent, while sand filling is also at 97 per cent. Earth filling has reached approximately 79 per cent.

Once the roadbed is substantially completed, contractors will proceed with pavement structures and technical infrastructure, subject to a stable supply of construction materials.

The project is currently operating three shifts a day, with nearly 600 engineers, supervisors and workers deployed at the construction site to maintain the schedule.

Under the current plan, installation of ground-level rail sections will begin in late August. Rail installation on elevated sections and inside tunnels is scheduled to start in October.

The first trains are expected to arrive in Phú Quốc in January and February 2027 for equipment installation and preparations for testing.

If the current construction schedule is maintained, the entire system is expected to be substantially completed and enter trial operation in June 2027, with commercial operation scheduled for August.

Challenges on site

Construction has faced difficulties caused by the island's geological conditions and heavy seasonal rainfall.

During the rainy season, several sections of the roadbed, particularly those located along road medians, are frequently affected by flooding. This has complicated drainage and construction arrangements.

At Tunnel 1 and Tunnel 2, hard soil and rock layers have prevented contractors from using the Larsen steel sheet piling method included in the original design.

Contractors have therefore switched to an open excavation method. However, the approach has increased the risk of slope instability on both sides of the tunnels, while rainwater frequently accumulates in the excavated areas.

Construction teams have had to maintain continuous pumping and deal with soil erosion to ensure safety and prevent disruptions to the schedule.

The project also involves numerous crossings with existing technical infrastructure, including power lines and the city's main water supply pipeline, requiring additional coordination during construction.

Key APEC infrastructure

The LRT is among the key transport projects being developed to serve the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders' Week, which Phú Quốc is scheduled to host.

Other major projects, including provincial road ĐT.975 and APEC Boulevard, are also being accelerated, with completion targeted before April 30, 2027.

Once operational, the LRT is expected to cut travel time between Phú Quốc International Airport and the southern part of the island to about 20 minutes.

The project will also provide an additional public transport option for residents and visitors, while supporting transport demand during international events on the island. — VNS