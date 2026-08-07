100-day digital transformation drive gains momentum from the bottom up

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is rolling out a 100-day campaign to accelerate digital transformation, focusing on removing major bottlenecks and laying the groundwork for breakthroughs in building a digital government, digital economy and digital society.

A range of tasks are being urgently implemented, including data digitisation, technology infrastructure development, improving the quality of online public services and helping residents access essential digital platforms.

These efforts are part of the city’s implementation of Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation.

Digital transformation through residents’ experiences

In the first month of operating under a two-tier local administration model, the Hà Nội People’s Committee issued Directive 11/CT-UBND on July 24, 2025, launching a 45-day campaign to support digital transformation in communes and wards during the new system's early stages.

In Cửa Nam Ward, the campaign has been translated into practical measures tailored to residents’ needs. A notable initiative was the establishment of community digital transformation teams in 28 residential groups, serving as a direct bridge between local authorities and residents.

Members of these teams have gone door to door to raise awareness and help residents install and use essential digital platforms, access online public services, make cashless payments, look up information and take advantage of digital services for education, work and daily life.

For elderly residents, direct assistance has proved particularly useful. Vũ Thị Mị Vân, a resident of Tức Mặc Alley in Cửa Nam Ward, said that limited mobility and difficulties in accessing technology had made administrative procedures challenging.

With step-by-step guidance at home, she has been able to use her smartphone to access online public services, saving time and reducing the need to make repeated trips to administrative offices.

To improve digital skills in the community, the Cửa Nam Ward People’s Committee held six training courses at six residential clusters, attracting more than 2,588 participants. Following the 45-day campaign, the ward has continued to expand the ‘Digital Literacy for All’ movement, bringing digital skills support closer to residents.

At the support points, civil servants, teachers, youth union members and community digital transformation teams provide hands-on assistance, helping residents complete administrative procedures online and use essential digital platforms.

Hà Thị Hồng, another resident of Cửa Nam Ward, said administrative procedures had become faster and more convenient since she learned how to use digital platforms. She noted that even elderly people with little previous exposure to technology could gradually learn to use smartphones to look up information, find out about required documents and procedures, and access a range of online public services.

These initial results demonstrate that digital transformation can only truly take root when it addresses people’s everyday needs. They also provide an important foundation for Hà Nội’s 100-day campaign, which seeks to bring digital platforms closer to residents and businesses while improving the efficiency of local government operations.

Working together to achieve the 100-day target

Under Hà Nội’s plan for the 100-day campaign, which began on July 14, the city has identified 12 key groups of tasks.

One major objective is to remove bottlenecks hindering digital transformation, particularly in the development of shared databases. The city aims to address fragmented data, improve data connectivity and reuse, enhance the quality of online public services, accelerate digital transformation projects and create fresh momentum for economic growth.

In Phúc Thịnh Commune, the 100-day campaign is seen as an opportunity to drive innovation in public administration, production, business and residents' daily lives.

According to Vice Chairman of the Phúc Thịnh Commune People’s Committee Lê Thế Chuyên, the locality has identified nine key tasks, with community digital transformation teams playing a central role.

Phúc Thịnh’s 26 community digital transformation teams will step up communications through local broadcasting systems, Zalo groups, notice boards and village meetings. They will also provide direct assistance to residents and businesses in using online public services, cashless payments, e-commerce platforms and other practical digital services.

A key task is to review and classify business households, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), cooperatives, production establishments and craft villages to identify their digital transformation needs. The commune aims to help at least 30 per cent of business households, SMEs and craft villages adopt at least one suitable digital solution.

As for digital payments, the commune plans to introduce cashless payments at all operating traditional markets, while helping vendors create QR codes and use digital payment methods. It also aims to establish at least five cashless streets or business clusters suited to local conditions.

Digital tools will also be used to promote and sell local products. The commune plans to organise at least one livestream each week to showcase OCOP products, craft products, agricultural goods and other local specialties, while helping place at least five products on e-commerce platforms.

Phúc Thịnh also aims to establish a digital village model in all of its villages through the Viettel Tammi platform, integrated with the iHanoi app, while setting up community groups and administrative accounts and holding training sessions. The HanoiCheck system will also be introduced at education institutions with boarding kitchens to support food safety management and origin traceability.

In Cửa Nam Ward, officials describe the workload during the 100-day campaign as substantial, with numerous targets and a tight implementation schedule.

Cửa Nam Ward People’s Committee Chairman Nguyễn Quốc Hoàn said all departments and units regard the campaign as a key political task requiring decisive action, close coordination and clear accountability.

He said the campaign should not become a short-term movement or a race for numerical achievements. Instead, it must generate concrete products, deliver substantive changes and create results that can be maintained after the 100-day period ends.

Cửa Nam’s plan sets out more than 20 groups of tasks across specific sectors and thematic areas, with responsibilities assigned to departments, agencies and residential groups. It also clearly defines the accountability of agency and unit heads for implementation progress, data quality and accuracy, disbursement efficiency and task completion.

From Cửa Nam Ward to Phúc Thịnh Commune, digital transformation is being translated into practical actions that directly affect people’s lives: an elderly resident learning to use online public services, a business household adopting QR payments, a local craft product being promoted on an e-commerce platform or a school using technology to improve food safety management.

These grassroots initiatives demonstrate that digital transformation is no longer the responsibility of specialised agencies alone. It is becoming a shared task involving the entire political system and the wider community. Local authorities are responsible for implementation and residents and businesses are at the centre, while data and technology serve as tools to improve governance and public services.

Digital transformation can only be considered successful when every policy is translated into action, every task produces measurable results and residents can directly benefit from the convenience that technology provides.

That is also an important measure of Hà Nội’s success in completing the 100-day campaign and laying a solid foundation for the capital’s longer-term digital transformation. — VNS