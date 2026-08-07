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Building trust, building peace

August 07, 2026 - 15:53
From building roads and repairing schools to delivering humanitarian aid, Việt Nam's blue beret engineers have left a lasting mark in Abyei. Through compassion, professionalism and dedication, they are improving lives and strengthening communities while representing Việt Nam in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

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Society

More than swimming

A free swimming club in Hà Nội has spent 15 years teaching children not only how to swim, but also how to survive in the water. Its community-driven model has been paralleled with a national drowning prevention programme that is helping save young lives across Việt Nam.

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