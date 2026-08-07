Building trust, building peace

From building roads and repairing schools to delivering humanitarian aid, Việt Nam's blue beret engineers have left a lasting mark in Abyei. Through compassion, professionalism and dedication, they are improving lives and strengthening communities while representing Việt Nam in United Nations peacekeeping operations.
A free swimming club in Hà Nội has spent 15 years teaching children not only how to swim, but also how to survive in the water. Its community-driven model has been paralleled with a national drowning prevention programme that is helping save young lives across Việt Nam.
"By August 15, all students across the country will have access to the full range of required textbooks and workbooks according to demand," Ngô Văn Hoan, Deputy General Director of the Việt Nam Education Publishing House said.
High technology, digital transformation, and scientific innovation are being robustly integrated into Việt Nam’s national defense strategies to boost maritime security and protect the country’s sea and island sovereignty.
Strengthening screening efforts and expanding vaccination are key to reducing the heavy burden of breast and cervical cancer among Vietnamese women, experts heard at a conference in HCMCity on August 6.
At the National Archive Centre, more than 72,000 documents and thousands of belongings including notebooks, personal papers, even gold that soldiers and officers before going to the B battlefield have been stored since 1995.