Hà Nội, Cần Thơ strengthen business connectivity

HÀ NỘI — A business networking seminar linking enterprises from Hà Nội and the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ was held on Thursday in Cần Thơ, aiming to promote investment, trade and business cooperation between the two localities.

The event, held as part of a field study programme for participants in the 2026 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) training course, brought together representatives from local authorities, business associations and enterprises, with more than 20 companies showcasing their products.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lê Thị Hiền, deputy director of the Hà Nội Support Centre for Enterprise and Investment Promotion under the municipal Department of Finance, highlighted the importance of investment promotion and business connectivity between Hà Nội and Cần Thơ in creating practical cooperation opportunities and supporting business development amid deeper international integration and digital transformation.

She said Cần Thơ has become the most popular destination for Hà Nội's CEO field study programmes thanks to the close coordination of the Cần Thpừ’s Department of Industry and Trade.

She noted that visits to leading local enterprises enable Hà Nội businesses to learn management experience while exploring how companies leverage local advantages to build their brands.

Based on a memorandum of understanding between the two cities, Hiền expressed hope that business networking activities would generate substantive partnerships and sustainable trade links between enterprises in the two cities.

"The programme is not merely about exchanging business cards or making social contacts, but about creating meaningful connections, new value and long-term business cooperation between the two business communities," she said.

Hà Vũ Sơn, director of the Cần Thơ City’s Department of Industry and Trade, presented an overview of the city's socio-economic development and orientations for the industry and trade sector, while introducing priority areas for investment attraction and future cooperation.

The programme also featured presentations on opportunities and challenges for Vietnamese enterprises in the artificial intelligence era, introductions to Hà Nội’s business delegations by industry and sharing sessions on the development models of Cantho Eco Resort, Gia An 115 Hospital and City International Hospital.

Delegates said they expect the networking event to pave the way for practical cooperation projects, contributing to stronger investment, trade and economic ties between Hà Nội and Cần Thơ. — VNS