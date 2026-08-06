Vorwerk opens Việt Nam office, reinforcing long-term investment commitment

HCM CITY – German global company Vorwerk has officially inaugurated its office in HCM City, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-term investment strategy in the Vietnamese market. In Việt Nam, Vorwerk distributes Thermomix TM7 through an authorised retail model.

Thermomix TM7 is an all-in-one cooking appliance equipped with more than 20 integrated cooking functions, enabling users to prepare a wide variety of dishes with ease.

Beyond its multifunctional capabilities, Thermomix TM7 offers access to a rich culinary world through Cookidoo, Vorwerk’s digital recipe platform. With just a few taps, users can access thousands of guided recipes from cuisines around the world, making it easier to learn new dishes, expand their culinary skills and create fresh meal ideas every day.

Following more than a year of preparation, the new office will serve as Vorwerk’s operational headquarters in Việt Nam, overseeing business activities while supporting the expansion of the company’s authorised retail network, enhancing customer service and strengthening its customer experience ecosystem.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Trang Đỗ, General Manager of Vorwerk Việt Nam, said Vorwerk Group’s decision to invest in Việt Nam was made following discussions with senior leadership in March 2025. Over the past year, the company has focused on building its local team, training employees and establishing its operational infrastructure. Vorwerk subsequently launched Thermomix TM7 in Việt Nam in March 2026 and has now officially commenced operations at its Việt Nam office.

“In March 2026, we celebrated our first major milestone with the launch of Thermomix TM7 at GEM Centre in HCM City. Today, we are proud to mark another important achievement – the official opening of Vorwerk Việt Nam’s office,” Trang Đỗ said.

According to Nguyễn Hữu Danh, Chief Financial Officer of Vorwerk Việt Nam, the new office underscores Vorwerk’s long-term commitment to Việt Nam, a market that Vorwerk Group regards as highly promising due to its dynamic economy, young population and strong technology adoption.

Danh noted that Vorwerk’s philosophy centres on leveraging technology to improve everyday life. Through Thermomix TM7, the company aims to make cooking more convenient while enabling families to explore a diverse range of cuisines from around the world in their own kitchens.

“Việt Nam is renowned for its outstanding culinary heritage, while Vorwerk brings world-class kitchen technology. When these two strengths come together, cooking becomes not only faster and easier, but also far more enjoyable,” he said.

Earlier, Vincent Liang, Senior Vice President, Sales, Vorwerk East Asia, described the company’s entry into Việt Nam as “a strategic decision” in its expansion across Asia. He highlighted Việt Nam’s strong economic growth, rich culinary culture, young workforce and entrepreneurial spirit as key factors that align well with Vorwerk’s authorised retail partner model for Thermomix.

“We see not only an opportunity to serve Vietnamese consumers, but also an opportunity for local partners to grow their businesses together with Vorwerk through our authorised retail model,” Liang said.

Looking ahead, Vorwerk said it will continue investing in talent development, service capabilities, the expansion of its authorised retail network and customer engagement initiatives as part of its long-term growth strategy in Việt Nam.