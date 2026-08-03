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Amalga launches in Việt Nam, accelerating digital transformation in healthcare

August 03, 2026 - 11:53
Amalga’s expansion into Việt Nam brings AI-powered, secure and interoperable hospital information systems to the local market, supporting the country’s healthcare digital transformation and the development of smart hospitals.

HÀ NỘI — Amalga, a leading provider of hospital information systems in New Zealand and Southeast Asia, has officially established its business in Việt Nam, marking a major milestone in its more than two decades of supporting digital transformation in Vietnamese hospitals.

The expansion reinforces Amalga’s long-term commitment to becoming a strategic technology partner for Việt Nam’s healthcare sector.

The move aligns with the Ministry of Health’s healthcare digital transformation strategy for 2025–2030, which prioritises strengthening digital institutions, building national data infrastructure, enhancing digital capabilities, deploying core digital platforms and ensuring system-wide security. The strategy aims to improve citizens’ access to healthcare services while enhancing management capabilities across public and private healthcare systems.

“Amalga’s expansion into Việt Nam underscores the growing cooperation between New Zealand and Việt Nam in healthcare and innovation,” said Scott James, New Zealand’s Consul General in HCM City.

“As Việt Nam accelerates its digital health agenda, New Zealand companies like Amalga are well positioned to contribute meaningful expertise and technology to support the country’s healthcare system and its people.”

Amalga CEO Niru Rajakumar said: “Việt Nam is advancing a clear digital health vision, and the rapid modernisation of its hospitals reflects that momentum. By establishing our licensed entity here, we commit to supporting this national direction by building solutions for Việt Nam, keeping data in Việt Nam and ensuring full accountability in how we enable long-term healthcare modernisation.”

Amalga has served as FV Hospital’s information systems provider since its founding and is currently the technology partner for major projects at Sun Hospital in Hà Nội and Phú Quốc.

AI-driven applications form the core of Amalga’s ecosystem, enabling the unified management of patient records and clinical data, while clinical support tools help doctors make faster and more accurate decisions. System safety and data security are supported by synchronised digital infrastructure, in line with Sun Hospital’s vision of smart healthcare.

Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Vice Chairman of Sun Group, said: “Amalga is a strategic partner helping us make breakthroughs in healthcare innovation. The combination of Vietnamese vision and New Zealand’s technological capabilities is laying the foundation for a national-scale smart hospital network centred on patients and people.”

Amalga’s next-generation hospital information system is built on a modular, multi-tenant architecture that supports integration and scalability. The solution complies with international HL7/FHIR standards, which are critical for interoperability among hospitals, insurance systems, electronic health records and State management platforms.

Amalga offers two deployment models — cloud-native infrastructure and on-premise hospital systems — enabling healthcare providers to choose digital solutions that match their security requirements and operational scale as they modernise their services.

The Việt Nam-tailored version integrates social insurance workflows, applies AI to optimise clinical and administrative processes, and enhances data interoperability.

Amalga Vietnam’s team, which is familiar with the local language, culture and hospital operations, manages end-to-end deployment. Amalga is partnering with Axel Health to implement an operations-first deployment approach, focusing on workflow optimisation and hospital readiness to help healthcare facilities improve efficiency and sustain long-term operational gains.

About Amalga

Amalga is a New Zealand-based provider of hospital information systems, delivering AI-powered, secure and interoperable systems across New Zealand and Southeast Asia. With more than two decades of experience, Amalga supports hospitals in optimising operations, enhancing clinical decision-making and improving patient outcomes.

In Việt Nam, Amalga is committed to accelerating digital transformation and building scalable, smart hospital ecosystems aligned with national healthcare priorities.

 

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