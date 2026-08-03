Huế Autumn Festival 2026 to offer vibrant blend of heritage, music and sports

HUẾ — The Autumn Festival, one of the four seasonal highlights of Huế Festival 2026, will take place throughout August and September, offering visitors a diverse programme of cultural, sporting, musical and heritage events celebrating the rich identity of the former imperial capital.

According to the organising committee, throughout August, the Huế Sports Festival will feature 19 sporting events alongside other Autumn Festival activities. Held in response to the campaign "All people practice physical training following the example of great Uncle Hồ," the programme seeks to improve public health, preserve traditional sports and cultural values, and strengthen exchanges between Huế and other localities. More than 15,000 domestic and international athletes and spectators are expected to take part.

A key highlight will be the Huế Wonderverse Music Fest 2026, an international heritage and music festival scheduled for August 30 to September 1 at the Huế City Sports Centre Square. The event will be open free of charge to residents and visitors during the National Day holiday.

Its centrepiece will be two grand concerts featuring leading Vietnamese and international artists under the theme City Awakening. Combining contemporary performances with Huế's cultural legacy, the concerts aim to showcase a city that preserves its traditions while embracing innovation and global integration.

Another major attraction will be the Huế Nam Palace Festival, one of Huế's most distinctive folk religious festivals, to be held from August 20 to 22. A special art programme celebrating National Day (September 2) will also take place on Hai Bà Trưng pedestrian street in Thuận Hóa ward.

September will feature a series of cultural and sporting events, including a traditional boat race on the Hương River, the Huế Lion Dance Festival 2026, the opening ceremony of Huế City's Sports Games and Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Tuồng Huế – Ngàn xưa Âm Vọng programme, bringing the city's royal classical drama closer to the public, and the Full Moon Night at the Imperial Palace celebration, offering Mid-Autumn experiences in the historic royal complex.

Other activities, including the Truyền Lô Festival, which honours outstanding students, and the Sắc Màu Em Yêu (Colours We Love), a children's art festival, will further enrich the autumn festivities.

According to the organising committee, the Autumn Festival 2026 promises a memorable cultural experience, blending traditional festivals, heritage performances and contemporary music to showcase Huế's enduring cultural appeal. — VNA/VNS