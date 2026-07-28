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Sun PhuQuoc Airways opens ticket sales for Kuala Lumpur - Phú Quốc route

July 28, 2026 - 11:00
Sun PhuQuoc Airways is expanding its Southeast Asian footprint with the launch of daily direct service between Kuala Lumpur and Phú Quốc, commencing September 1. Malaysia becomes the seventh international market connected directly to the Pearl Island, further opening Phú Quốc to travelers across the region.

At just 1 hour 35 minutes in the air, the new route gives Malaysian travelers a quick and convenient gateway to Phú Quốc's beaches, cuisine, and the full breadth of Sun Group's resort, entertainment, and leisure ecosystem with exclusive perks available to Sun PhuQuoc Airways passengers. The schedule has been designed to maximize time on the ground, giving visitors more of the island to explore.

Flights depart Phú Quốc International Airport at 13:45, arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 16:20 local time; the return departs Kuala Lumpur at 17:20 local time and lands in Phú Quốc at 17:55.

"Resort in the Sky" experience

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is building its "Resort in the Sky" experience to international five-star standards, ensuring the journey itself feels like the beginning of a holiday. The full service proposition spans hotel check-in at Sun Group properties, the Sun Executive Lounge, and a next-generation cabin featuring warm-toned interiors, spacious seating, and the signature La Festa fragrance, a scent crafted exclusively for the five-star La Festa Phú Quốc, Curio Collection by Hilton. In the air, passengers enjoy wireless IFE, a menu blending Vietnamese, Asian, and European cuisine, premium TWG tea, Sun KraftBeer craft beer, and Delingoo coffee. Every touchpoint is considered, every detail designed for a relaxed and complete journey.

Sun Executive Lounge

To mark the launch, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is offering a 20% discount on base fares across all booking classes when purchased through the airline's official website or app (excluding peak travel periods). Fares include an in-flight meal and 23kg checked baggage allowance, with child fares available at 75% of the adult price.

Beyond the flight, passengers can unlock further benefits through the Sun Signature loyalty program earning points redeemable for award tickets, checked baggage, seat selection, and privileges across the Sun Group ecosystem. The program also integrates global payment convenience through an NCB - Visa co-branded card, delivering a seamless experience from booking through to resort and leisure.

Malaysia. Image: Shutterstock

Malaysia is one of the most promising international source markets for Phú Quốc, while Kuala Lumpur stands as a major Southeast Asian aviation hub with extensive regional and global connections. The new route is expected to draw not only Malaysian travelers but also international visitors transiting through Kuala Lumpur broadening Phú Quốc's reach well beyond a single market.

New livery of Sun PhuQuoc Airways aircraft

Throughout 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will continue expanding into Northeast Asia, India, Russia, and Central Asia, while also developing new international routes connecting major Vietnamese tourism and economic centers to the world. To support this growth, the fleet is set to reach 32 aircraft by year-end, the foundation from which the airline will further grow its network, raise its service standards toward international five-star benchmarks, and deepen Phú Quốc's connectivity with global markets.

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