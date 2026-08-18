TTP Group approved to develop US$15.3 million industrial cluster in Gia Lai

GIA LAI — Authorities in Gia Lai Province have approved TTP Group JSC as the investor for the Tân Nghi Industrial Cluster infrastructure project at a total cost of VNĐ397 billion (US$15 million), according to the provincial Department of Finance on Monday.

The 65 hectare site in An Nhơn Ward will be developed as an eco-industrial cluster with integrated infrastructure, including internal roads, water supply and drainage systems, wastewater collection and treatment facilities, power supply and green spaces.

Provincial authorities expect the project to create industrial land for businesses, cooperatives and manufacturing facilities, while generating jobs, raising incomes and supporting the shift towards a more industry-based economic structure.

The industrial cluster will operate for 50 years from the date the investor is granted a land lease by the authorities.

Under the implementation schedule, legal procedures are expected to be completed by February 2027, with construction scheduled to begin the following month. The project is expected to become operational in March 2028.

The provincial People's Committee tasked the Department of Industry and Trade and relevant agencies with overseeing the project's implementation, while requiring the investor to meet the schedule and comply with legal requirements. — BIZHUB/VNS