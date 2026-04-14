Standard Chartered named Best Retail Bank Vietnam 2026 at RBI awards

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Bank has been awarded Best Retail Bank Vietnam for 2026 at the 17th Annual Retail Banker International (RBI) Asia Trailblazer Awards, marking the fifth consecutive year the bank has received this recognition.

The award acknowledges Standard Chartered’s strong commitment to digital banking, customer experience and long‑term growth in Việt Nam.

Standard Chartered continues to focus on affluent and emerging affluent clients, offering an expanding range of wealth management and bancassurance solutions, supported by personalised advisory services. Small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) also remain a key priority, supported by solutions anchored in cash management, trade finance and cross‑border banking to help businesses grow and manage their finances more effectively.

Strategic partnerships play an important role in strengthening the bank’s offerings in Việt Nam. These include a co‑brand partnership with Vietnam Airlines, as well as collaborations with Home Credit Vietnam and local technology providers MISA, Softdream and BKAV, enabling invoice financing solutions across leading e‑invoice ecosystems and helping to digitise SME lending journeys.

With a focused branch presence in HCM City and Hà Nội, Standard Chartered operates a digital‑first model supported by strategic partnerships, with 99 per cent of retail banking transactions conducted digitally and 24/7 instant processing. The bank continues to invest in digital transformation, with enhanced payment capabilities further strengthening convenience and accessibility for customers.

Shezad Arif, head of Wealth and Retail Banking for Việt Nam and Brunei at Standard Chartered Bank, said: “This recognition reflects the strength of our retail banking proposition. Our focus on a strong client continuum, global connectivity and personalised advisory enables us to support clients seamlessly across borders, while strong local expertise ensures we continue to meet the evolving local and global needs of affluent clients and businesses in Việt Nam.”

The 17th Annual RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards, held by Retail Banker International & MEED, honour banks and financial institutions that are leading the way in retail banking innovation, digital excellence and customer‑centric strategies across the Asia‑Pacific region. — VNS