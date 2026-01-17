Central Retail Vietnam opens go! Củ Chi supermarket

HCM CITY — Central Retail Vietnam officially opened the go! Củ Chi supermarket in HCM City on January 16, marking its 16th go! store nationwide.

Located at the Đông Nam Industrial Park on Provincial Road 8 in Bình Mỹ Commune, the supermarket features a retail area of more than 4,000 sq.m and a 1,500-sq.m parking area.

go! Củ Chi has been developed under the “Eat – Shop – Play” model, providing a wide range of products and services, from fresh food and daily necessities to consumer goods and entertainment, to better serve local shoppers and the wider community.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kim Tae Hyun, head of the go! supermarket chain, said: “With a wide variety of products, from food and household essentials to fashion and cosmetics, we are committed to delivering high quality at our ‘Always Low Prices’, helping customers shop smartly and save more.”

The new store had created around 100 jobs, most of them for local residents, contributing to the overall socio-economic development of Bình Mỹ Commune, he added.

To mark the opening, the supermarket is rolling out special promotions, with discounts of up to 49 per cent on thousands of items. — VNS