Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam–China cooperation steering committee to convene in Hà Nội

March 13, 2026 - 21:16
The events are being organised in implementation of the common perceptions reached by the leaders of the two countries' Parties and States.

 

The 17th Vietnam–China Steering Committee meeting and the inaugural ministerial‑level strategic dialogue on foreign affairs, national defence and public security will take place in Hà Nội. — Photo for illustration. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 17th meeting of the Vietnam–China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation and the first ministerial-level strategic dialogue on foreign affairs, national defence and public security of the two countries are scheduled to take place in Hà Nội from March 15 to 17.

The events are being organised in implementation of the common perceptions reached by the leaders of the two countries' Parties and States, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced. — VNA/VNS 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam ready for national election day

Lê Quang Mạnh, member of the Party Central Committee, NA General Secretary, Chairman of the NA Office and Chief of the Office of the National Election Council, said preparations have proceeded in a coordinated, systematic and tightly managed manner, fully adhering to the established timeline and legal regulations.
Politics & Law

Party chief urges stronger, result-oriented implementation of Resolution 57

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm highlighted that turning science, technology, innovation and digital transformation into the main drivers of a new growth model requires substantial efforts. In the upcoming period, the focus must shift from merely carrying out tasks to delivering tangible and measurable outcomes, while concentrating resources on addressing strategic national challenges.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom