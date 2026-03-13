Việt Nam–China cooperation steering committee to convene in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 17th meeting of the Vietnam–China Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation and the first ministerial-level strategic dialogue on foreign affairs, national defence and public security of the two countries are scheduled to take place in Hà Nội from March 15 to 17.

The events are being organised in implementation of the common perceptions reached by the leaders of the two countries' Parties and States, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced. — VNA/VNS