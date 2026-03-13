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Home Politics & Law

OIF Administrator praises Việt Nam’s role, contributions

March 13, 2026 - 21:10
The two sides discussed cooperation in French-language education in the Southeast Asian country, ways to encourage young people to choose French, and the development of French-speaking human resources, including language training for civil servants and for Vietnamese military and police personnel participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

 

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh (left), Permanent Representative of the President to the Permanent Council of La Francophonie, and Administrator of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Caroline St-Hilaire at their meeting in Paris on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

PARIS — Administrator of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Caroline St-Hilaire has commended Việt Nam’s role, standing and significant contributions, expressing her hope that the country would continue supporting the organisation’s common objectives.

St-Hilaire made the remarks during a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, Permanent Representative of the President to the Permanent Council of La Francophonie, in Paris on Thursday.

Vân Anh affirmed that Vietnam treasures cooperation with the OIF and remains an active and responsible member of the organisation.

The ambassador also voiced a desire to strengthen ties, noting that OIF Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo's recent visit to the country from March 5-7 had made an important contribution to deepening bilateral cooperation.

At the meeting, both sides agreed to work closely to implement the outcomes of the OIF Administrator’s visit to Việt Nam in 2025 and, in particular, the Secretary-General’s latest trip.

They discussed cooperation in French-language education in the Southeast Asian country, ways to encourage young people to choose French, and the development of French-speaking human resources, including language training for civil servants and for Vietnamese military and police personnel participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

The two sides also exchanged views on promoting economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Francophone countries, digital transformation, sustainable tourism, strengthening Francophone solidarity in electoral activities within multilateral mechanisms, and enhancing economic autonomy and the role of women. — VNA/VNS

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