Việt Nam urges US to fairly assess intellectual property enforcement efforts in wake of investigation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has called on the United States to conduct an objective and fair assessment of the country's efforts and achievements in intellectual property (IP) protection and enforcement after Washington launched a trade investigation into the issue.

Responding on Saturday to the press queries regarding the fresh decision by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on May 29 to initiate an investigation under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said strengthening IP protection and enforcement remains a consistent policy of Việt Nam.

"Việt Nam is committed to building a transparent and healthy business and investment environment, promoting innovation and fully implementing its international commitments," the diplomat remarked.

Hằng noted that Việt Nam's position, efforts and results in the field of intellectual property protection and enforcement had already been outlined in statements issued on May 1 and May 14.

“The initiation of a Section 301 investigation is a procedure carried out in accordance with US law,” she said, adding that relevant issues would continue to be considered through exchanges and consultations between the two sides during the course of the investigation.

According to the spokeswoman, Việt Nam and the US have maintained close discussions on the matter in recent years, with the US side positively acknowledging Việt Nam's policies as well as the measures it has taken to strengthen IP protection and enforcement.

She said Việt Nam stands ready to continue consultations, share information and clarify relevant policies, regulations and ongoing measures.

“At the same time, we request that the United States conduct an objective and fair assessment, fully recognising Việt Nam's efforts and substantive achievements, in a cooperative and constructive spirit consistent with the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of the people and businesses as well as for both countries in general,” Hằng said.

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Vietnam has in recent years strengthened its legal and regulatory framework for intellectual property protection while stepping up enforcement against smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods and IP infringements.

The Government has issued a series of directives to bolster IP enforcement, including Prime Ministerial Directive No. 02/CT-TTg issued on January 30, 2026, as well as a national programme on combating counterfeits and protecting consumers in e-commerce and several high-level directives targeting violations.

Most recently, PM Lê Minh Hưng issued Official Dispatch No. 38/CĐ-TTg on May 5, 2026, ordering authorities to intensify efforts to prevent and handle intellectual property infringements, with the aim of delivering more effective enforcement and fostering a transparent and secure business environment in line with Việt Nam's international commitments.

Vietnamese authorities have also worked closely with technology companies and cross-border digital platforms to detect and address intellectual property violations.

The US Trade Representative announced the investigation one month after identifying Việt Nam as a "Priority Foreign Country" in its 2026 Special 301 Report, citing what it described as persistent concerns over intellectual property protection and enforcement.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that while Việt Nam had recently taken steps to address issues raised by Washington, intellectual property infringement in the country continued to affect the competitive position of US innovators and creators. He said the US wanted to see sustained progress on enforcement issues that would deter future infringements.

According to the USTR, the investigation will examine Việt Nam's acts, policies and practices related to intellectual property protection and enforcement and assess whether they are unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce. Upon completion of the probe, the US Trade Representative will determine, in consultation with President Donald Trump, whether any responsive action is warranted.