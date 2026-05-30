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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese Party and State leader offers flowers in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh in Singapore

May 30, 2026 - 09:55
The delegation observed a moment of silence in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh – a brilliant leader and great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution, a national liberation hero, an exemplary international communist fighter, and a close friend of peace-loving peoples around the world.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on May 30. — VNA/VNS Photo

SINGAPORE — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on May 30 morning laid flowers in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the statue and memorial plaque dedicated to him within the campus of the Asian Civilisations Museum, as part of the top leader’s state visit to Singapore and his attendance at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue.

The delegation observed a moment of silence in remembrance of President Hồ Chí Minh – a brilliant leader and great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution, a national liberation hero, an exemplary international communist fighter, and a close friend of peace-loving peoples around the world.

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm (sixth from left), his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation pose for a photo at the statue and memorial plaque dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh. — VNA/VNS Photo

Within the spacious museum grounds, the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh is prominently displayed alongside those of other Asian leaders and distinguished figures. In May 2008, on the occasion of the late Vietnamese President’s 118th birth anniversary and the 35th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, Singapore’s National Heritage Board inaugurated a memorial plaque dedicated to him within the the Asian Civilisations Museum. In September 2011, the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh next to the memorial plaque was officially inaugurated. — VNA/VNS

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