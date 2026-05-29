Vietnamese, Singaporean leaders witness exchange of cooperation documents

SINGAPORE – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and State President Tô Lâm and Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong witnessed the exchange and announcement of several cooperation documents between the ministries, sectors, and localities of the two countries on May 29.

The event took place as part of the Vietnamese leader's State visit to Singapore.

The signed documents include a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Singapore’s Public Service Division, a joint statement between Việt Nam's Minister of Industry and Trade and Singapore's Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology on strengthening supply chain resilience, and an MoU on cooperation between the Supreme People’s Court of Việt Nam and the Supreme Court of Singapore.

Others are the document on the terms of reference for cooperation in agrifood trade, an MoU on establishing an advanced manufacturing research centre between Becamex IDC and Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), an MoU on educational cooperation between Việt Nam's Ministry of Education and Training and Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, and an MoU on cooperation between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the People’s Action Party of Singapore.

The event also saw the handover of investment certificates for the Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) projects in Huế, Nghệ An, Ninh Bình, Hải Phòng, and Hồ Chí Minh City.

Việt Nam and Singapore share one of the most dynamic, substantive, and effective partnerships in Southeast Asia. Over more than half a century of development, bilateral ties have been unceasingly strengthened and expanded, serving as a model of successful cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). VNA/VNS