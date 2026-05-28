Việt Nam–Japan defence cooperation expands substantively: defence official

HÀ NỘI — Defence cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan has continued to expand substantively and become increasingly effective and practical in recent years, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen Lt Gen Nguyễn Trường Thắng affirmed during a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Thắng stressed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World with Japan.

He noted the two sides have maintained defence cooperation mechanisms effectively, including the deputy ministerial-level defence policy dialogue and consultations among staff officers of the naval, ground and air forces. Cooperation in training, defence industry, technology transfer and war aftermath settlement has also recorded positive results.

The Vietnamese official suggested the ambassador continue paying attention to and directing the implementation of bilateral defence cooperation activities in a substantive manner, focusing on delegation exchanges at all levels, especially high-level ones; maintaining existing cooperation mechanisms, particularly the deputy ministerial-level defence policy dialogue and the deputy ministerial-level dialogue between the countries' foreign and defence ministries; and promoting ties among military services.

He also called for the effective implementation of the letter of intent on training cooperation signed in December 2025, along with enhanced collaboration in military medicine, cybersecurity, United Nations peacekeeping operations and war aftermath settlement. He stressed the importance of mutual support at multilateral mechanisms and forums, especially within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+).

Thắng took the occasion to invite leaders of Japan’s Ministry of Defence, self-defence forces and defence enterprises to attend the third Việt Nam International Defence Expo, scheduled to take place in Hà Nội in December 2026.

For his part, Ito highly valued the growing ties between Japan and Việt Nam, describing defence cooperation as one of the important pillars of bilateral relations.

He expressed his hope that the two sides will continue coordinating closely to implement the agreed cooperation activities, particularly in the field of defence, building on the outcomes of Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s recent official visit to Việt Nam.

The ambassador said priority areas for cooperation include United Nations peacekeeping operations, high-level delegation exchanges and engagements, and personnel training, thereby contributing more to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World between the two countries. — VNA/VNS