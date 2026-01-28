Hà Nội plans $1.1 billion to upgrade West Lake area

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội authorities plan to spend more than VNĐ30 trillion (US$1.1 billion) to transform the West Lake area into a sustainable hub of culture, tourism and the creative economy for the capital.

According to the recently issued Report No.267-BC/ĐU of the Hà Nội Party Committee, the project is designed to maximise the area’s landscape, historical, cultural and ecological values while aligning West Lake – the biggest freshwater body of the capital city, also a popular scenic spot – with the spatial development of the Red River and Hà Nội Old Quarter.

The project will be implemented under a public-private partnership model using a build-transfer contract.

The study area covers the entire West Lake, bounded by key routes including Thanh Niên, Thụy Khuê, Nguyễn Đình Thi, Trích Sài, Lạc Long Quân, Vệ Hồ, Nhật Chiêu, Sen Tây Hồ, Quảng Bá, Quảng Khánh, Quảng An, Từ Hoa, Vũ Miên. and Yên Hoa.

The proposed project area totals about 575.6ha, comprising 520.9ha of lake surface and 49.7ha of surrounding land.

The lake surface will be preserved in its current state, while about 11.5km of lakeside roads will be upgraded and widened. Sections of Nhật Chiêu, Vệ Hồ, Trích Sài, Nguyễn Đình Thi, Quảng An and Quảng Bá streets will be expanded from 8.5–9.5m to 21–24m.

Meanwhile, Thanh Niên, Quảng Khánh, Từ Hoa, Yên Hoa and Lạc Long Quân streets will retain their existing widths, with upgrades focusing on pavements and landscaping.

A key highlight is the creation of modern public spaces, including 27 viewing platforms around the lake, two floating squares – Văn Cao Square and Kim Ngưu Wharf Square – along with a system of scenic bridges and six tourist boat piers.

Land will also be allocated for parks, underground parking facilities and outdoor performance venues.

The project will be carried out in two phases. The first phase, which is from the first quarter of 2026 to the second quarter of 2027, will cover Quảng Bá, Quảng Khánh, Quảng An, Từ Hoa, Yên Hoa, and Thanh Niên.

The second phase, lasting from the third quarter of 2027 to the first quarter of 2030, will complete the remaining components and finalise settlement.

To ensure progress, the Standing Board of the Hà Nội Party Committee has proposed separating the sub-project to renovate and expand Quảng An Street, from Tây Hồ Temple to the intersection with Từ Hoa Street, for immediate implementation.

This sub-project covers about 3.4ha, with total investment estimated at more than VNĐ1.4 trillion (US$53.5 million), and is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

The entire West Lake upgrade is expected to apply a special investor selection mechanism under National Assembly Resolution No 258/2025/QH15 dated December 11, 2025, which pilots specific policies for key projects in the capital.

Following approval of the investment policy by the Hà Nội Party Committee, the municipal People’s Committee will submit the proposal to the municipal People’s Council for consideration and decision in line with regulations. — VNS