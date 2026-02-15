Politics & Law
Phú Quốc Sets New Record with 50 International Flights in a Single Day

February 15, 2026 - 11:30
Phú Quốc International Airport achieved a new operational milestone on February 14, 2026, handling 50 international flights in a single day, the highest daily figure since its opening in 2012. The airport processed a total of 30,651 passengers, underscoring the island's strong performance during the peak travel season leading up to the Lunar New Year.

On that day, the airport recorded 86 incoming flights, comprising 50 international and 36 domestic services. International passenger throughput reached 18,271 (9,582 arrivals and 8,689 departures), accounting for nearly 60 percent of total volume. Domestic passenger traffic stood at 12,380 (5,618 arrivals and 6,762 departures), reflecting sustained demand across both segments.

The record 50 international flights in a day highlights Phú Quốc’s robust growth within the regional aviation network. The milestone comes as the island enters its peak tourism period ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year.

According to the airport’s operational plan for the holiday season, flight volumes and passenger numbers are projected to increase significantly year-on-year. Total flights during the Lunar New Year period are expected to rise by approximately 50 percent compared to 2025, averaging around 75 flights daily, with peak days reaching 80 to 84 flights. Passenger traffic is forecast to exceed 720,000, with both domestic and international segments contributing to robust growth.


While these figures signal positive momentum for local tourism and economic activity, they also place heightened demands on airport operations and service delivery.

To manage the holiday surge, Phú Quốc International Airport has implemented proactive, coordinated, and flexible operational measures. These include deploying additional personnel and ground service equipment, and reviewing infrastructure and procedures to optimize performance under higher traffic volumes.

The airport has also strengthened coordination with airlines and relevant authorities to streamline processes at high-traffic points such as check-in counters, security screening areas, and baggage claim belts. Staffing has been reinforced during peak hours to ensure smooth passenger flow, safety and service continuity.

In parallel, the airport has rolled out service enhancements and capacity upgrades, including expanded Wi-Fi coverage, improved mobile signal systems, additional flight information displays, expanded check-in counters, and enhanced baggage handling connectivity. Since January 1, 2026, automated electronic toll collection has been implemented at airport access points to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

Since early 2026, Sun Group has officially taken over operations and commenced investments to upgrade and expand the airport, with the goal of increasing capacity to 20 million passengers per year ahead of the APEC 2027 summit. The development is aligned with the vision of positioning Phú Quốc International Airport as a modern gateway of global standing.

