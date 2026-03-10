De Heus and Hùng Nhơn unveil 2026–2036 strategy to develop a sustainable agri-food value chain in Việt Nam.

HÀ NỘI — De Heus Group and Hùng Nhơn Group on March 10 unveiled their 2026–2036 Sustainable Agri-Food Value Chain Development Strategy, reaffirming their long-term investment commitment and support for independent livestock farmers while contributing to the development of a modern, efficient and responsible livestock sector in Việt Nam.

The event was attended by Phùng Đức Tiến, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Environment; Nguyễn Thanh Ngọc, Vice Minister of Justice; Kees van Baar, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Việt Nam; Ingrid Korving, Agricultural Counsellor at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Việt Nam, along with senior representatives from ministries and agencies and leaders of the two companies.

Gabor Fluit, CEO of De Heus, emphasised that Việt Nam is a strategic market in the company’s long-term vision for Asia.

“De Heus is committed to long-term investment and to supporting Vietnamese livestock farmers with comprehensive solutions that enhance production efficiency, ensure food security and promote sustainable industry development,” he said.

“We aim to deliver long-lasting value and bring safe, high-quality food closer to consumers worldwide while prioritising climate responsibility, environmental protection and animal welfare.”

Last week, De Heus completed its acquisition of CJ Feed & Care, further reinforcing its long-term commitment to Việt Nam. The acquisition enhances the company’s technological capacity, human resources, and governance capabilities, enabling it to deliver more comprehensive and integrated solutions for livestock farmers in alignment with the sector’s sustainability goals.

Looking ahead, De Heus will continue partnering with strategic stakeholders to invest in high-quality genetics and modern livestock systems, applying stringent biosecurity standards to improve productivity and disease control.

Hùng Nhơn Group serves as De Heus’s key strategic partner in Việt Nam. Together, the two companies are developing high-tech farming models and large-scale, automated, biosecure farms operating under international standards and forming a closed-loop chain covering genetics, feed, farming, processing, and traceability.

Vũ Mạnh Hùng, chairman of Hùng Nhơn Group, said the two companies have so far launched 15 projects in Tây Ninh Province and the Central Highlands with total investment of about VNĐ12.4 trillion.

Tây Ninh has been identified as the core hub of the initiative, hosting 12 projects worth about VNĐ10 trillion, aimed at building a large-scale livestock production and processing ecosystem for export.

These projects are shaping industrial-scale livestock production zones that adopt international biosecurity protocols, automation, and modern management systems. Upon completion, the entire ecosystem is expected to produce 80 million breeding chicks annually, 25 million broilers for export, and 10,000 great-grandparent pigs, providing a strong foundation for a resilient and sustainable livestock value chain.

Building a sustainable livestock value chain

The 2026–2036 period marks a strategic milestone for De Heus and Hùng Nhơn as they work to develop a modern, sustainable livestock value chain aligned with global trends in green agriculture and rising market expectations.

According to Hùng, the two companies have formalised cooperation in livestock production, breeding, food processing and the development of an integrated agricultural value chain in Việt Nam. The goal is to establish low-emission production models with end-to-end quality control, meeting increasingly strict domestic and export standards.

The partnership also aims to strengthen the competitiveness of Việt Nam’s livestock sector, develop concentrated raw-material zones, generates employment for local communities and contributes to building a modern, sustainable production - processing - distribution system for agricultural products.

The partners plan to expand their projects in Tây Ninh and Gia Lai with an additional investment of nearly VNĐ6 trillion, raising total investment for the 2026–2036 period to VNĐ18.3 trillion.

The expansion will focus on building disease-free raw-material zones and internationally standardised feed mills, enabling strict quality control across every stage of the value chain, from genetics and nutrition to farming, processing and market access.

Once fully operational, the integrated Hùng Nhơn – De Heus integrated value chain is expected to generate nearly US$2 billion in annual revenue, enhancing value addition and boosting export growth for Việt Nam’s livestock industry.

Johan van den Ban, CEO of De Heus Vietnam & Asia, said building a sustainable agricultural value chain is crucial for the long-term development of Việt Nam’s livestock industry.

“Our partnership with Hùng Nhơn allows us to leverage our respective strengths to build an integrated chain linking genetics, feed, farming, processing, and traceability - enhancing productivity, reducing risks for farmers, and creating sustainable value throughout the chain,” he said.

Chairman Vũ Mạnh Hùng added: “With De Heus’s international-standard technologies and Hùng Nhơn’s deep understanding of the domestic market, we aim to create real value for farmers, contribute to local economic development and strengthen the long-term competitiveness of Việt Nam’s livestock industry.”