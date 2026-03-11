Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Brandinfo

From tungsten mines to AI chips: Việt Nam’s emerging role

March 11, 2026 - 08:00
The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving unprecedented demand for heat-resistant, highly stable materials used in semiconductor manufacturing. Among them, tungsten has emerged as a critical material shaping the performance and reliability of next-generation AI chips.
Masan High-Tech Materials' high-tech tungsten powder products. — Photo courtesy of Masan

HCM CITY — The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving unprecedented demand for heat-resistant, highly stable materials used in semiconductor manufacturing. Among them, tungsten has emerged as a critical material shaping the performance and reliability of next-generation AI chips.

In Việt Nam, Masan High-Tech Materials (UpCOM: MSR) - the mining arm of Masan Group - is positioning itself as a leading global supplier of high-tech materials.

Leveraging one of the world’s largest polymetallic tungsten deposits and advanced mining and deep-processing capabilities, the company is well placed to meet the surging global demand for materials that underpin AI infrastructure.

Raw tungsten. The semiconductor industry is increasingly reliant on tungsten - a metal with an ultra-high melting point of 3,422°C, excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, and exceptional mechanical strength. — Photo courtesy of Masan

AI and the new requirements for advanced materials

The AI boom is accelerating demand for high-performance processors, hyperscale data centres, and high-power-density computing systems.

These workloads require processors to operate continuously at extreme intensity, generating enormous heat within increasingly compact chip architectures. As a result, conventional interconnect and conductive materials are rapidly approaching their physical limits.

The semiconductor industry is increasingly reliant on tungsten – a metal with an ultra-high melting point of 3,422°C, excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, and exceptional mechanical strength. These properties enable critical chip components to remain stable under high frequencies and extreme thermal conditions.

Thanks to its superior mechanical and chemical properties, tungsten enables AI chips to operate continuously at peak performance without overheating or material degradation.

This near-irreplaceable role has made deep-processed tungsten supply capacity a key indicator of competitiveness for mining companies within the global technology value chain.

Investing in tungsten goes beyond a commodity strategy. It represents a strategic investment in the resilience and performance of AI infrastructure. — Photo courtesy of Masan

Masan High-Tech Materials and an integrated tungsten supply chain

Critical minerals are increasingly at the centre of global high-tech industries. Supply stability, traceability, and input material quality are becoming key factors in achieving market leadership.

In this context, Masan High-Tech Materials stands out for its fully integrated tungsten value chain, spanning mining, processing, and manufacturing of high-tech materials within a closed-loop system.

Through ownership and operation of its advanced tungsten refinery, MSR produces deep-processed tungsten products with purity levels of up to 99.9 per cent, meeting the stringent standards of critical industries worldwide.

Masan’s tungsten is positioned not merely as an industrial raw material but as a strategic input for advanced technology applications, where consistency, stability and reliability are non-negotiable requirements.

Masan High-Tech Materials offers global partners dual assurance: premium material quality and a stable, transparent supply source. Ownership of the Núi Pháo polymetallic tungsten mine in Thái Nguyên, combined with advanced refining capabilities, enables MSR to address the strategic material shortages facing the AI industry today.

In doing so, the company helps chip manufacturers mitigate supply-chain disruption risks and safeguard long-term investment value across the future technology ecosystem.

Artificial intelligence will continue to reshape the world. Yet for AI to grow sustainably, every intelligent system ultimately depends on a resilient and trustworthy material foundation.

With its strategic focus on advanced materials and a commitment to building a sustainable tungsten supply chain, Masan High-Tech Materials is asserting itself as a Vietnamese company with global reach, playing an increasingly vital role in the world’s high-tech value chain.

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

Phú Quốc turns fireworks into its 'visual signature', reshaping Asian night tourism, says Travel + Leisure

In the competitive landscape of tropical tourism, where destinations typically vie for attention with white sands and turquoise waters, Phú Quốc Island is carving out a distinct path. According to a recent feature by the world-leading travel authority Travel + Leisure, the 'Pearl Island' is no longer just a serene retreat; it is emerging as the epicentre of a movement completely redefining night tourism in Asia.
Brandinfo

In Landmark $22.5 Billion Deal, Sun Group's Airline Orders 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

On February 18, in a monumental move that underscores the deepening economic partnership between the United States and Vietnam, Sun Phu Quoc Airways, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Sun Group, has finalised an agreement with Boeing to purchase 40 of its state-of-the-art 787-9 Dreamliner widebody jets. The deal, valued at an estimated $22.5 billion, marks one of the largest commercial aviation contracts in Vietnam's history and represents a significant boost to bilateral trade.
Brandinfo

Phú Quốc Sets New Record with 50 International Flights in a Single Day

Phú Quốc International Airport achieved a new operational milestone on February 14, 2026, handling 50 international flights in a single day, the highest daily figure since its opening in 2012. The airport processed a total of 30,651 passengers, underscoring the island's strong performance during the peak travel season leading up to the Lunar New Year.
Brandinfo

HCM City unveils memorial park in push for greener urban future

Hồ Chí Minh City officially inaugurated No.1 Lý Thái Tổ Park, a 4.3-hectare public space developed with a total investment of more than VND 263 billion. The project was implemented under the city’s policy of converting idle land into public parks and was completed ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. More than a memorial dedicated to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, the park introduces a humane and contemplative green space into the centre of the city.
Brandinfo

Sun Group brings Dubai lifestyle to Phú Quốc Island

Sun Group on February 11 signed a strategic partnership with Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), a Dubai-headquartered multinational specialising in the development and operation of upscale beach clubs, restaurants and lifestyle entertainment destinations, in a move aimed at elevating Việt Nam’s tourism offering to a new level.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom