From tungsten mines to AI chips: Việt Nam’s emerging role

HCM CITY — The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving unprecedented demand for heat-resistant, highly stable materials used in semiconductor manufacturing. Among them, tungsten has emerged as a critical material shaping the performance and reliability of next-generation AI chips.

In Việt Nam, Masan High-Tech Materials (UpCOM: MSR) - the mining arm of Masan Group - is positioning itself as a leading global supplier of high-tech materials.

Leveraging one of the world’s largest polymetallic tungsten deposits and advanced mining and deep-processing capabilities, the company is well placed to meet the surging global demand for materials that underpin AI infrastructure.

AI and the new requirements for advanced materials

The AI boom is accelerating demand for high-performance processors, hyperscale data centres, and high-power-density computing systems.

These workloads require processors to operate continuously at extreme intensity, generating enormous heat within increasingly compact chip architectures. As a result, conventional interconnect and conductive materials are rapidly approaching their physical limits.

The semiconductor industry is increasingly reliant on tungsten – a metal with an ultra-high melting point of 3,422°C, excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, and exceptional mechanical strength. These properties enable critical chip components to remain stable under high frequencies and extreme thermal conditions.

Thanks to its superior mechanical and chemical properties, tungsten enables AI chips to operate continuously at peak performance without overheating or material degradation.

This near-irreplaceable role has made deep-processed tungsten supply capacity a key indicator of competitiveness for mining companies within the global technology value chain.

Masan High-Tech Materials and an integrated tungsten supply chain

Critical minerals are increasingly at the centre of global high-tech industries. Supply stability, traceability, and input material quality are becoming key factors in achieving market leadership.

In this context, Masan High-Tech Materials stands out for its fully integrated tungsten value chain, spanning mining, processing, and manufacturing of high-tech materials within a closed-loop system.

Through ownership and operation of its advanced tungsten refinery, MSR produces deep-processed tungsten products with purity levels of up to 99.9 per cent, meeting the stringent standards of critical industries worldwide.

Masan’s tungsten is positioned not merely as an industrial raw material but as a strategic input for advanced technology applications, where consistency, stability and reliability are non-negotiable requirements.

Masan High-Tech Materials offers global partners dual assurance: premium material quality and a stable, transparent supply source. Ownership of the Núi Pháo polymetallic tungsten mine in Thái Nguyên, combined with advanced refining capabilities, enables MSR to address the strategic material shortages facing the AI industry today.

In doing so, the company helps chip manufacturers mitigate supply-chain disruption risks and safeguard long-term investment value across the future technology ecosystem.

Artificial intelligence will continue to reshape the world. Yet for AI to grow sustainably, every intelligent system ultimately depends on a resilient and trustworthy material foundation.

With its strategic focus on advanced materials and a commitment to building a sustainable tungsten supply chain, Masan High-Tech Materials is asserting itself as a Vietnamese company with global reach, playing an increasingly vital role in the world’s high-tech value chain.