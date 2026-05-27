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Ministry proposes facilitating customs clearance to boost lychee exports

May 27, 2026 - 14:06
Departments of Industry and Trade in the northern border region are required to regularly update the import and export situation at border gates and coordinate transportation to avoid congestion during peak periods.
A farmer in Bắc Ninh Province harvests early lychees. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked relevant agencies to implement measures to support the procurement, customs clearance and export of lychees during the peak season.

Under Document 600/XNK-NH, the ministry instructed customs, plant quarantine and border guard agencies to prioritise rapid clearance of fresh lychee shipments due to their perishable nature.

Authorities were also asked to allocate sufficient personnel and equipment for inspections, strengthen coordination with China on quarantine, traceability and quality requirements and regularly update border gate conditions to avoid congestion during peak periods.

Border economic zone authorities and relevant agencies must provide timely information on customs clearance capacity so businesses can adjust harvesting and delivery plans accordingly.

For the two major lychee-growing provinces of Bắc Ninh and Hải Phòng, the ministry recommends that businesses increase communication with Chinese partners to regulate delivery schedules and diversify transportation methods, including the use of rail and air transport, to reduce pressure on land border crossings.

In addition to supporting exports, the two provinces have been asked to coordinate the purchase of lychees in growing areas, avoiding unfair competition, price manipulation or disorder during the harvesting process.

The ministry also recommends that the provinces strengthen trade promotion and expand lychee consumption through domestic and international distribution systems, e-commerce platforms and potential export markets.

Businesses, cooperatives and packaging facilities are advised to improve product quality to meet requirements of importing markets regarding traceability, food safety, packaging and technical standards.

This year's support for lychee consumption aims to help boost agricultural export growth amid increasing market demand and technical requirements. — BIZHUB/VNS

Lychee export

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