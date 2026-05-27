Top Vietnamese leader begins official visit to Thailand

UDON THANI - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Udon Thani International Airport in Udon Thani province on May 27 afternoon, beginning their three-day official visit to Thailand.

The visit is made at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse.

Welcoming General Secretary and President Lâm, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were Thai Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Watcharaphon Khaokham, leaders of Udon Thani province, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Đinh Hoàng Linh, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Thailand.

Immediately after their arrival, Party General Secretary and President Lâm, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at the Hồ Chí Minh Memorial Site and met with the Vietnamese community here.

Việt Nam and Thailand share many common interests in maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region. Over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations (1976–2026), bilateral ties have been continuously strengthened and expanded in a robust and comprehensive manner, becoming one of the most dynamic and effective relationships within ASEAN.

The two countries upgraded their ties from a Strategic Partnership to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, and currently to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the growing level of political trust between the two sides.

The official visit demonstrates Việt Nam’s high regard for its relationship with Thailand as well as for the Southeast Asian region. It provides an opportunity for high-level leaders of both countries to hold extensive discussions on major directions for effectively implementing the new cooperation framework, thereby creating fresh momentum for bilateral relations in the coming period. VNA/VNS