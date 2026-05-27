Top leader of Việt Nam to pay state visit to Philippines

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the country are scheduled to pay a state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1.

The trip will be made at the invitation of President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his spouse, according the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS