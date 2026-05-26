Foreign Minister lauds US Congress's role in bilateral relations

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung has highly valued the role of the United States Congress in promoting bilateral relations, particularly through delegation exchanges, parliamentarians' meetings, dialogue between specialised committees, and support for cooperation programmes between the two legislative bodies.

At a reception on Tuesday for a visiting delegation of US lawmakers led by Congressman Michael Baumgartner, member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, the minister said the trip helps enhance mutual understanding, strengthen trust, and create further momentum for the stable, substantive and long-term development of Việt Nam–US relations.

Briefing the guests on Việt Nam's major foreign policy orientations following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Trung reaffirmed that Việt Nam will continue pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and being a friend, a trustworthy partner and a responsible member of the international community.

The country’s foreign affairs, he noted, are being implemented comprehensively across Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy, with parliamentary diplomacy serving as an important channel that helps reinforce the socio-political foundation of Vietnam’s relations with partners, including the US.

Affirming that Việt Nam considers the US a partner of leading importance, the host proposed that the two sides continue to effectively implement the high-level common perceptions and agreements, thereby developing the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive and stable manner.

He asked the US to further promote balanced, fair and mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation, while expanding collaboration in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, energy, education and training, people-to-people exchanges, and war legacy remediation.

The minister also called for the continued maintenance of regular and constructive dialogue channels to properly address differences, with respect for each other’s political regimes, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Việt Nam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stands ready to closely coordinate with US agencies, including the Congress, to promote mutually beneficial cooperation, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region, he affirmed.

The US lawmakers voiced their delight at visiting Việt Nam at a time when bilateral ties are flourishing following the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They affirmed that they attach importance to relations with Việt Nam, highly value its role in the region, and wish to further promote exchanges between the two countries’ parliaments, specialised committees, and advisory and supporting agencies.

Discussing certain cooperation areas, the delegation said trade and economic ties remain an important driver of bilateral relations, acknowledging efforts by both sides in negotiations to address trade issues, including tariffs, in a balanced manner matching mutual interests.

Regarding ongoing US Section 301 investigations related to manufacturing overcapacity and forced labour, Trung stated that Việt Nam does not pursue policies creating industrial overcapacity and does not use forced labour. He asked the US side to consider the issues objectively and fairly, in line with the realities of bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Việt Nam has also actively improved its legal framework and strengthened enforcement in intellectual property protection while strictly handling violations, thereby contributing to a transparent and healthy investment and business environment consistent with its international commitments, he added.

On locality-to-locality cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, both sides agreed that these areas are of great importance to overall bilateral relations and mutual understanding.

The minister proposed that US lawmakers continue to support stronger connectivity between localities of the two countries in areas such as economics, education and training, science and technology, culture and tourism.

The US delegation pledged support for more exchanges between the two countries' localities, helping to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

At the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on some regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the Asia-Pacific situation, regional hotspots, energy security, and maritime and aviation security.

On the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, they underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight, ensuring uninterrupted international maritime routes, and settling disputes peacefully in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The US lawmakers reaffirmed support for peaceful dispute settlement based on international law and continued coordination with Việt Nam at regional and international forums. — VNA/VNS