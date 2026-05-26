Việt Nam, US foster deeper, more substantive legislative ties

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyễn Doãn Anh hosted a delegation of US lawmakers led by Congressman Michael Baumgartner, member of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, in Hà Nội on Tuesday, aiming to deepen parliamentary ties and discuss global and regional issues of shared concern.

Anh noted that the visit, the first by US Congress members to Việt Nam this year and spanning both the Democratic and Republican parties, underscores the importance that the Congress places on Việt Nam and the two nations’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He lauded the effective maintenance of exchange mechanisms between the two legislatures, their specialised committees and supporting agencies. He also appreciated the cooperation programmes provided by the US Congress for the Vietnamese NA, including the exchange run by the US Congressional Office for International Leadership since 2022.

Briefing the delegation on Việt Nam's current situation, the host said that 2026 holds special significance as the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam set out strategic orientations and long-term national development goals for a new phase.

Việt Nam, he added, successfully completed the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. The Vietnamese NA is also in the process of establishing parliamentary friendship groups with other countries, including the US.

Affirming that Việt Nam always considers the US one of its leading strategic partners, he proposed deeper and more substantive cooperation under the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by facilitating more high-level and committee-level exchanges; a drive towards stable, balanced, fair, and sustainable economic and trade ties; and the early US recognition of Việt Nam's market economy status.

He also pushed for broader collaboration in science–technology, innovation, digital transformation, energy and strategic minerals, alongside joint work on addressing war aftermaths and searching for missing military personnel.

The Vice Chairman hoped that the US will continue playing an active and responsible role for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the Asia-Pacific, including maintaining peace, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

At the meeting, the US lawmakers said they are delighted at returning to Việt Nam at a time when bilateral ties keep growing following the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They underscored the importance of maintaining and increasing delegation exchanges, particularly between the two legislatures, specialised committees, parliamentary friendship groups, young lawmakers, and advisory and support agencies.

Regular, frank and constructive legislative dialogue, they said, is essential to building mutual understanding and trust, settling differences appropriately, and making practical contributions to the stable and long-term development of bilateral relations.

The US delegation also affirmed the readiness to continue working with and welcoming delegations from the Vietnamese NA to the US in the coming time.

On specific cooperation areas, the US lawmakers called economic and trade ties a key driver of their relationship. They acknowledged both sides’ efforts to advance negotiations on trade issues, including tariffs, in a balanced manner that harmonises interests and aligns with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On global and regional issues of shared concern, including maritime and aviation security and the maintenance of peace and stability in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), they reaffirmed support for settling disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, while continuing to reinforce coordination with Việt Namat global and regional forums. — VNA/VNS