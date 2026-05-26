Top leader’s Singapore visit to create fresh momentum for bilateral ties: ambassador

SINGAPORE — The state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse will create fresh momentum for further elevating Việt Nam–Singapore relations following more than a year of enhanced cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

That was the message from Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Trần Phước Anh, who described the trip as highly significant, while recently talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Singapore.

Ambassador Anh noted that this will be the first time a Party General Secretary and State President of Việt Nam attends and delivers a keynote address at such an important multilateral security forum in the region. The Shangri-La Dialogue gathers leading global figures to discuss regional and international security issues.

Former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng had previously attended and addressed the forum in 2013.

According to the ambassador, since March 2025, Việt Nam's top leader has visited Singapore twice, demonstrating the significance of the bilateral relationship at a time when both countries are pursuing strategic and long-term development goals.

For Singapore, this includes adjustments to economic policies for its next development phase, while Việt Nam is pursuing a new development era with a vision to 2045.

Anh stressed that the visit also highlights stronger Party-to-Party cooperation between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP). He said cooperation across all areas has advanced significantly since the two countries upgraded ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Bilateral trade reached a record SGD40 billion (over US$31.3 billion) in 2025, up nearly 25 per cent from around SGD32 billion in 2024. Trade growth has continued during the first four months of this year, reflecting strong import-export exchanges between the two sides.

Singapore also remains Việt Nam's second-largest foreign investor, with cumulative investment reaching about $91.6 billion. In 2025 alone, Singapore was Việt Nam's largest foreign investor, with investment expanding in industrial real estate, infrastructure, energy, green finance, digital economy and logistics.

Science-technology, innovation and digital transformation have also emerged as key cooperation pillars, Anh said, noting that Singapore is a leading regional hub in these fields, particularly in start-up ecosystems.

Over the past year, interaction among innovation ecosystem stakeholders has intensified, with Singaporean investment funds and family offices frequently visiting Việt Nam to explore investment opportunities and partnerships in emerging technologies.

The ambassador highlighted semiconductors, artificial intelligence, new materials and space technologies as promising areas for future cooperation, saying that Việt Nam hopes to work closely with Singapore as the latter seeks to become a regional hub for setting standards in these sectors.

Energy cooperation, especially in green and clean energy, also remains a priority. Offshore wind power projects between the two countries are being promoted to diversify energy supplies and strengthen energy security amid growing global demand.

Another important area is high-quality human resources training, including leadership development, governance, innovation and the application of technology in public administration.

The diplomat underlined a highlight of the top Vietnamese leader's visit to Singapore will be his participation in and keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The ambassador says the occasion reflects the high regard of the organisers and the international community hold for Việt Nam, as well as their interest in hearing Việt Nam's voice on regional and global defence and security issues.

The event will provide an opportunity for the top leader to convey the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, while affirming Việt Nam as a reliable and responsible partner of the international community.

Việt Nam, Singapore and other ASEAN members all wish to uphold ASEAN centrality and solidarity amid current geopolitical uncertainties, he added. — VNA/VNS