Việt Nam promotes cooperation with Cambodia's northeastern provinces

PHNOM PENH — Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ led a working delegation to the northeastern Cambodian provinces of Stung Treng and Kratie from May 19-22 to promote cooperation between Vietnamese localities and the two Cambodian provinces.

The trip also aimed to review Vietnamese business operations and the living conditions of the Vietnamese-origin community there.

During their visit to Kratie on May 21-22, the ambassador and his entourage were welcomed by Kratie Governor Var Thorn who briefed them on local socio-economic conditions, highlighting the province's mining sector, where 29 Cambodian, Chinese and Vietnamese companies are operating.

According to the governor, relations between Kratie and Đồng Nai have strengthened since the signing of a memorandum of understanding in February 2026 to enhance friendship, cooperation and development. He noted that the two sides had achieved significant progress in diplomacy, socio-economic cooperation and culture, including the completion of border demarcation and marker planting.

He added that from 2001 to the 2025-2026 dry season, the two sides had coordinated in the search and repatriation of 1,819 remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who died during wartime in Cambodia.

Var Thorn also expressed gratitude to Việt Nam's Party, State, army and people for supporting infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, schools and irrigation systems, as well as assisting disadvantaged households.

He voiced his hope for stronger cooperation between the two countries and between Kratie and Đồng Nai, while calling for more Vietnamese businesses and investors to explore opportunities in the province.

For his part, Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Vũ welcomed the active operations of Vietnamese enterprises in Kratie, including long-running rubber projects and large-scale circular agriculture initiatives by THACO Agri, saying such investments had contributed significantly to local economic growth.

He noted that Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders had identified economic cooperation as a central pillar of bilateral ties through 2030, with both sides working to strengthen connectivity between the two economies.

The ambassador thanked Kratie authorities for supporting the search, recovery and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives during Cambodia's struggle against the Pol Pot genocidal regime, while urging continued cooperation in the effort.

He further expressed appreciation for the province's support for the local Khmer-Việt Nam Association and for creating favourable conditions for people of Vietnamese origin to integrate into local society.

Earlier, welcoming the Vietnamese delegation during their trip to Stung Treng on May 19-20, Stung Treng Governor Sor Soputra praised the Vietnamese Embassy's role in strengthening bilateral relations and expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in helping overthrow the genocidal regime.

He said Stung Treng had actively cooperated with Vietnamese authorities in maintaining the Cambodia-Việt Nam Friendship Monument and in searching for and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers.

Introducing the province's potential, Sor Soputra highlighted Stung Treng's strategic location at the confluence of four rivers and its rich natural resources, saying the province welcomed investment in high-tech agriculture and eco-tourism.

He added that the province had expanded cooperation with Vietnamese localities including Gia Lai, Đồng Nai, Quảng Ngãi and Khánh Hòa through business forums, delegation exchanges and cooperation agreements.

Vũ expressed confidence that Stung Treng would continue to develop under the leadership of the Cambodian People's Party and local authorities, while praising the province's potential for large-scale modern agricultural investment.

During the trip, the ambassador also met the Khmer-Việt Nam Association's branches in Stung Treng and Kratie to discuss legal documentation and livelihood challenges facing the Vietnamese-origin community.

He urged local association leaders to encourage compliance with Cambodian laws, support sustainable livelihood transitions and promote educational opportunities for younger generations.

The ambassador also visited Vietnamese enterprises operating in agriculture and mining in both provinces.

Speaking to Vietnamese media in Cambodia, Nguyễn Minh Vũ said Việt Nam currently had around 215 investment projects in Cambodia with registered capital of about US$3 billion, making Việt Nam the fifth-largest foreign investor in the country.

He noted that the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia and the Việt Nam-Cambodia Business Association had organised investment forums and business dialogues to support Vietnamese enterprises and promote bilateral cooperation.

According to the ambassador, locality-to-locality cooperation remains a key driver of bilateral trade, investment and economic ties, especially in border areas, contributing to peace, stability and shared development along the two countries' border. — VNS