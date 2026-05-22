Việt Nam seeks deeper cooperation with African countries

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always wants to deepen multifaceted cooperation with African countries at bilateral, multilateral and inter-regional levels, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Anh Tuấn said at a ceremony marking the 63rd Africa Day (May 25, 1963 – 2026), which was organised by the Group of African Ambassadors in Hà Nội on May 22.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Government and people, Tuấn extended congratulations to the governments and people of African nations, African ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions, as well as African friends living, studying and working in Việt Nam.

Reviewing the historical ties between Việt Nam and African countries, the deputy minister stressed that the close relationship was founded in the 1920s by President Hồ Chí Minh and African revolutionary leaders. Building on that tradition of solidarity, the two sides have stood side by side throughout their struggles for national independence in the past as well as in the current cause of national construction and development.

Tuấn noted that 2025 marked several important milestones in Việt Nam-Africa relations, with Việt Nam's President, National Assembly Chairman and Prime Minister all making visits to Africa for the first time.

Economic cooperation has also flourished, with two-way trade in 2025 rising 27 per cent from the previous year, while an increasing number of major Vietnamese enterprises are seeking long-term investment opportunities in Africa, he said.

Describing Africa as the "cradle of humankind" and an increasingly important driver of the global economy, Tuấn affirmed Việt Nam's readiness to work closely with African countries and contribute practically to the implementation of the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Drawing on achievements of nearly 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), Việt Nam is willing and capable of expanding cooperation with African nations in such areas as agriculture, food security, science and technology, telecommunications and digital transformation, he stated.

The deputy minister also stressed that Việt Nam will continue serving as a bridge connecting Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa more effectively.

Representing African countries, Moroccan Ambassador Jamale Chouaibi, Head of the Group of African Ambassadors, said the Africa Day commemorates the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963 and honours the spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility for building a peaceful and prosperous Africa.

He noted that the African Union (AU) has adopted 'Ensuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063' as its official continental theme for 2026 to respond to climate change and protect public health.

Economically, Africa is steadfastly integrating through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a landmark achievement expected to expand the size of the African economy to USD 29 trillion by 2050.

The ambassador highly valued Africa-Việt Nam relations, saying Việt Nam's achievements in poverty reduction, industrial development and agricultural transformation offer valuable lessons for African countries.

On the sidelines of the event, eight African diplomatic missions in Hà Nội, including Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, and South Africa, showcased the continent's cultural diversity through traditional cuisine, drinks and music, helping promote people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding. — VNA/VNS