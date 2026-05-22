Quảng Ninh to offer free health checks to 1.4 million residents in 2026

QUẢNG NINH – About 1.4 million residents of Quảng Ninh Province will be entitled to free periodical health examinations and screening from 2026 under a plan recently issued by the provincial People's Committee.

The initiative, issued under Plan No. 229/KH-UBND, aims to detect illnesses at an early stage, ease the financial burden of healthcare on residents, and improve quality of life across all age groups.

The programme will cover all citizens residing in the province, including children, pupils, students, working-age adults aged 18 to 60, and the elderly aged 60 and above. More than 500,000 people from policy beneficiary groups – including persons with disabilities, those who rendered service to the revolution, and those living with chronic illnesses – will be given priority.

The programme will run in two phases: the first from May 25 to June 30, and the second from July 1 to November 15. Free medical examinations and medicine distribution will be organised at communal health stations, schools, cultural centres, sports halls and similar venues, as well as at regional general hospitals and specialised hospitals across the province, depending on local conditions and guidance from the Department of Health.

The plan sets a target of ensuring 100 per cent of people within managed groups are listed and examined at least once a year, with 100 per cent of communes, wards and special zones taking part. Quảng Ninh also aims for 100 per cent of residents' electronic health records to be fully updated and linked to the grassroots medical examination and treatment management system, the national health database, and the health insurance assessment information system, with all records integrated into the VNeID application.

Through the campaign, Quảng Ninh aims to complete a unified provincial electronic health database fully synchronised with the national network. Officials say this will strengthen grassroots healthcare capacity and ensure all residents have access to comprehensive, continuous and equitable healthcare services in line with the province's sustainable development goals. — VNS