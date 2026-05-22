Man accused of killing his father after losing online video game

HÀ NỘI — A man in the south of Việt Nam has been arrested for allegedly beating his father to death after losing a game he was playing on his phone.

Bùi Văn Vy, 32, was playing the video game at his home in Bình Phước Ward, Đồng Nai City, around 9pm May 19.

After losing on the game, it is alleged to Vy got into an argument with his 56-year-old father who was laying on a hammock nearby.

Vy is accused of first throwing his mobile phone at his father then repeatedly punching him and striking him with other objects in the face.

It was only when neighbours heard the commotion and intervened that Vy stopped and fled the scene.

The victim was quickly taken to the hospital for emergency treatment. However, due to severe injuries, Dũng died the following day.

Upon receiving the report, police rapidly deployed forces to the area and launched a manhunt.

At around 9pm on May 20, Vy was found hiding in Tiến Hưng 1 residential area. Authorities are continuing their investigation and handling the case in accordance with the law. — VNS