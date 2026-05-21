Dozens of foreigners arrested for involving in illegal activities in HCM City

HÀ NỘI — HCM City Immigration Police have uncovered and dealt with dozens of foreign nationals who illegally entered Việt Nam and were residing unlawfully in apartment buildings across the city, in a widening investigation into suspected transnational criminal activity.

According to the investigation, 85 Chinese nationals – including 17 individuals with criminal records – entered Việt Nam early May, bringing with them computers, desktop PCs, and mobile phones.

The group rented an apartment building in Thuận Giao Ward, where they installed computer systems allegedly intended for unlawful activities.

Although the individuals failed to declare temporary residence as required by regulations, police found that they began setting up computer systems immediately after arriving at the building.

Investigators identified two alleged ringleaders as a Chinese couple – H.G., born in 1989, and Q.M., born in 1998. The pair had previously rented Bảo Ly Apartment in Thuận Giao Ward for VNĐ315 million (US$12,100) per month to house the group.

Before arriving in Việt Nam, H.G. had worked as a dormitory manager for a company operating in Cambodia. The individual was then allegedly persuaded to rent premises in Việt Nam, organise dormitories. and install computer systems in HCM City.

The couple entered Việt Nam through Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in early May 2026, while all equipment was reportedly transported from Cambodia into Việt Nam.

Police said H.G.’s role included renting Bảo Ly Apartment, receiving other individuals and assembling computer systems allegedly used for illegal activities. The systems included desktop computers, mobile phones and laptops along with software capable of monitoring multiple devices.

Among the 85 individuals, 17 had entered Việt Nam illegally and failed to declare their presence to the authorities. Most came from Guangzhou and Guangxi in China, travelling by road from Cambodia into Việt Nam via unofficial routes rather than through authorised border checkpoints.

Upon arriving in the city, the individuals were met by managers who transported them directly to Bảo Ly Apartment.

Separately, through temporary residence checks, police also identified around 30 Chinese and Philippine nationals staying at a hotel in Chợ Lớn Ward.

During questioning, most individuals said they had previously stayed in Cambodia before travelling to Việt Nam, while some had come from Malaysia.

The group was allegedly brought to the city by five Taiwanese nationals. The five reportedly admitted to previously operating transnational online fraud activities in Cambodia.

Authorities are continuing to verify information, expand the investigation and handle the case in accordance with the law.

On May 20, police also discovered 11 Chinese nationals living in an apartment building on Điện Biên Phủ Street who were found in possession of multiple computers and internet-connected devices, raising suspicions of involvement in high-tech crime.

According to police, the alleged violations include organising illegal entry into Việt Nam; illegal entry, exit and residence; organising illegal drug use; organising gambling; intentional injury; unlawful arrest or detention and theft.

Police said that following a recent crackdown on transnational fraud networks in Cambodia, some criminal groups may have shifted operations to other countries, including Việt Nam and particularly HCM City.

Authorities said they will strengthen the management of foreign residency, increase inspections and conduct regular monitoring to detect cases of illegal entry or undeclared residence, to prevent unlawful activity and maintain public order and safety in the city. — VNS