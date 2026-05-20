All six Vietnamese students win medals at Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's national team achieved a clean sweep at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO), with all six participating students winning medals, the Ministry of Education and Training reported on Wednesday.

The official results showed that the Vietnamese team secured two gold medals and four silver medals at the competition, which was hosted online by Taiwan (China).

The two gold medalists were Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn and Nguyễn Bùi Đức Dũng, 12th graders from the high school for gifted students in natural sciences under the University of Science, Việt Nam National University–Hà Nội.

The four silvers were obtained by Nguyễn Khánh Phúc, a 10th grader from Lương Văn Tụy gifted high school in Ninh Bình Province; Thái Văn Gia Kiên, a 12th grader from Hà Tĩnh gifted high school in Hà Tĩnh Province; Đặng Huy Hậu, an 11th grader from Thăng Long gifted high school in Lâm Đồng Province; and Lê Phạm Duy Khoa, an 11th grader from the same school with the two gold medalists.

The 20th APIO took place from May 9–10, attracting 37 teams from countries and territories with a total of 1,043 contestants. Of these, 187 students qualified for medal consideration, including 16 gold, 47 silver and 93 bronze medalists.

Việt Nam's national team comprised 15 contestants, who sat the online examination at the University of Engineering and Technology under Việt Nam National University–Hà Nội. Under APIO regulations, Việt Nam was permitted to nominate the six highest-scoring contestants for medal consideration.

With the six medals, Việt Nam ranked second overall together with Japan, behind Russia in first place. The achievement also helped Việt Nam maintain its leading position in Southeast Asia.

This year’s examination was considered particularly challenging and innovative, with two-thirds of the problems featuring new formats that required flexible and creative approaches. Among the standout performers were Tuấn, who won a gold medal and ranked sixth overall, and Dung, who also claimed a gold and placed 11th overall.

Based on the APIO results, four students will be selected to represent Việt Nam at the 2026 International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI). — VNA/VNS