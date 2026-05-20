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Younger mothers of two children eligible for State support from 2027

May 20, 2026 - 14:26
The decree provides for a minimum support level of VNĐ2 million per woman for ethnic minority women from very small population groups, women living in provinces and cities with fertility rates below replacement level, and women who have two children before the age of 35.
Newborn babies are cared for at the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — Women who give birth to two children before the age of 35 and certain other groups will receive a minimum financial support package of VNĐ2 million (nearly US$76) from January 1, 2027 under a newly issued Government decree guiding the enforcement of the Population Law.

Other groups eligible for support under Decree 168/2026/NĐ-CP include ethnic minority women from very small population groups and women living in provinces and cities with fertility rates below replacement level.

The new decree outlines detailed regulations and implementation measures covering maternity benefits, childbirth support policies and prenatal and newborn screening for some congenital diseases.

It takes effect from July 1, with financial aid covered by local budgets.

Under the decree, female employees giving birth to a second child and male employees whose wives deliver a second child will be entitled to maternity benefits in line with social insurance regulations if they satisfy the prescribed conditions.

Female employees qualify if they already have one living biological child at the time of giving birth, while male employees are eligible if their wives have one living biological child at the time of delivery.

Procedures for claiming maternity benefits related to the birth of a second child will follow existing social insurance regulations and benefit payment procedures issued by the Ministry of Finance.

In addition, the decree expands support for prenatal and newborn screening services aimed at early detection of congenital conditions.

Pregnant women will receive screening for four major prenatal conditions: Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, Patau syndrome and thalassaemia.

Meanwhile, newborns will be screened for five key congenital disorders: congenital hypothyroidism, G6PD deficiency, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, congenital hearing impairment and severe congenital heart defects.

The decree also details financial support mechanisms, implementation methods and priority roadmaps for prenatal and newborn screening services. — VNA/VNS

birth rates. population aging fertility rate

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