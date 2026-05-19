Vinmec hospitals achieve Global Hospital Rating’s 4-star recognition

HÀ NỘI — The Global Hospital Rating system has officially announced its 2026 results, with seven hospitals under the Vinmec Healthcare System simultaneously receiving 4-star ratings.

The Vinmec hospitals awarded 4 stars are: Vinmec Times City, Vinmec Central Park, Vinmec Đà Nẵng, Vinmec Hải Phòng, Vinmec Hạ Long, Vinmec Nha Trang, and Vinmec Phú Quốc.

Vinmec Times City and Vinmec Central Park – both in Hà Nội – received 5-star ratings in two critical categories: Clinical Services and Patient Safety & Experience. These are two flagship hospitals within the Vinmec Healthcare System and members of the Cleveland Clinic Connected global hospital network (USA).

Both hospitals have been highly recognised for pioneering the implementation of Joint Commission International (JCI) standards, as well as other stringent international quality standards in disease management, patient-reported outcome measurements (PROMs) and continuous quality improvement driven by real-world data.

Vinmec Times City was also recognised for its comprehensive speciality system and advanced clinical strengths, including orthopedics applying 3D and robotic technologies, organ transplantation, immunology and allergy, cardiology and cell therapy.

Vinmec Central Park stands out for its expertise in cardiology and neurology, alongside its palliative care model for cancer patients, which was honoured at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2026.

In addition to the seven ranked hospitals, Vinmec currently has three newly opened hospitals Vinmec Cần Thơ, Vinmec Smart City, and Vinmec Ocean Park 2, which have been in operation for less than one year and will participate in the next evaluation cycle.

According to Professor Dr Trần Trung Dũng, CEO of Vinmec Healthcare System, these facilities are also being invested in and operated under the same rigorous standards applied across the entire system, with the goal of achieving international recognition in the near future.

Global Hospital Rating is a prestigious global hospital ranking system conducted by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista. The rankings recognise hospital excellence on a 1-to-5-star scale based on criteria including scope of clinical services, timeliness of care, patient experience and safety, information technology, and workforce engagement. — VNS