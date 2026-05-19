Việt Nam supports first Model ASEAN Meeting in New Zealand

HÀ NỘI — The Embassy of Việt Nam in New Zealand, in its capacity as the coordinator for the ASEAN-New Zealand dialogue partnership and Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Wellington (ACW), supported the successful organisation of the New Zealand Model ASEAN Meeting (NZMAM) 2026 in Wellington from May 16-18.

The event, held for the first time in New Zealand, drew participation from university students and formed part of a series of Model ASEAN Meetings organised across ASEAN and East Asian countries.

The Embassy of Việt Nam in New Zealand on May 18 welcomed the organising board and delegates of NZMAM 2026 on a working visit to the embassy headquarters, where the closing ceremony and award presentation were also held.

In his welcoming remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang congratulated the organisers on the successful hosting of the first-ever Model ASEAN Meeting in New Zealand, while commending the tireless efforts of the NZMAM 2026 organising board.

Acknowledging the enthusiastic and active participation of young delegates, the ambassador stressed that youth are the core force and future leaders of the region. He expressed his hope that the event and future activities would help equip young people with diplomatic skills, enhance their awareness and understanding of ASEAN and ASEAN-New Zealand relations, and encourage them to engage more actively and extensively in shaping the region’s shared vision and future.

Highlighting the significance of ASEAN–New Zealand dialogue relations and the achievements recorded over the past more than 50 years, Giang welcomed the elevation of ASEAN–New Zealand ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025, along with the adoption of the Plan of Action for 2025–30.

He affirmed that as the coordinator for ASEAN–New Zealand relations for the 2024-2027 period, Việt Nam remains committed to closely coordinating with New Zealand and ASEAN member states to further deepen the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bringing more practical benefits to people and contributing more effectively to peace, stability, prosperity and sustainable development for both sides and the wider region.

Summarising NZMAM 2026, New Zealand country coordinator Joshua Paterson briefed participants on the event’s main activities and outcomes. He thanked the Embassy of Việt Nam in New Zealand and the ACW for their strong support in successfully organising the event, while expressing his hope for continued support from ASEAN diplomatic missions in Wellington for related activities in the future.

On the occasion, the organising board invited the Vietnamese Ambassador to co-chair the presentation of awards to outstanding student delegates.

The event concluded with a cultural and culinary exchange featuring traditional Vietnamese dishes prepared by the Embassy of Việt Nam in New Zealand, helping foster a warm atmosphere of friendship and cooperation.

The reception and closing ceremony marked another meaningful activity in the series commemorating the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-New Zealand dialogue relations, while reaffirming Việt Nam's role, particularly that of its embassy in New Zealand, in promoting people-to-people diplomacy, cultural exchanges, and youth connectivity among Việt Nam, ASEAN and New Zealand.

The activities also contributed positively to implementing the ASEAN-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Việt Nam–New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both established in 2025. — VNA/VNS