Party, State leader presents Party membership badges to veteran members

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm attended a ceremony in Hà Nội on Tuesday to award 80-, 75- and 70-year Party membership badges to 34 veteran Party members in the capital on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890–2026).

On this occasion, the Hà Nội Party Organisation presented the badges to 8,511 members with at least 30 years of Party membership, including 36 members receiving 80-year badges, 12 receiving 75-year badges and 38 receiving 70-year badges.

At the ceremony, Party General Secretary and President Lâm presented 80-year Party membership badges to 19 members, 75-year badges to three members and 70-year badges to 12 others.

Addressing the event, the leader stressed that the badges represent the Party’s recognition of a lifetime of dedication, sacrifice and steadfast commitment. He described them as symbols of loyalty, honour and devotion to the Party, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and the people.

He noted that many of the recipients had directly participated in wartime service or contributed in Party and State agencies, armed forces, local administrations and grassroots organisations. Regardless of their positions, they all shared unwavering loyalty to the Party and the nation, always placing collective interests above personal gain.

The Party and State leader said the country is entering a new development era with major opportunities and challenges, requiring stronger institutions, accelerated science and technology development and digital transformation, deeper international integration and improved living standards. He stressed that to achieve these goals, the Party must remain clean and strong, while officials and Party members must continue serving as pioneers and role models.

He called on Hà Nội to take the lead in Party building, innovation, digital transformation, modern urban governance, cultural development and improving public trust and social consensus.

He also urged veteran Party members to continue contributing their experience and prestige to Party and local affairs, educating younger generations about revolutionary traditions and serving as moral examples in their communities.

Representing the honoured members, Major General, Professor. Dr. and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Nguyễn Tư reaffirmed his lifelong loyalty to the Party’s ideals and pledged to continue contributing to Party building and national development.

He expressed confidence that the Party will continue leading the nation firmly into a new era of innovation, integration and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS