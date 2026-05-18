Thai navy ship arrives in HCM City for friendship visit

HCM CITY — The Royal Thai Navy vessel HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan arrived at Nhà Rồng–Khánh Hội International Port in HCM City on Monday, beginning a friendship visit to HCM City from May 18 to 23 as part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Thailand (1976–2026).

The Thai delegation is headed by Rear Admiral Thaveesak Thongnam, Deputy Commander of the 1st Naval Area Command of the Royal Thai Navy. Lieutenant Colonel Kongkachar Kerdchuchern serves as the ship’s commanding officer.

The visit aims to strengthen solidarity and mutual understanding between the armed forces and navies of Việt Nam and Thailand. It is also among key activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1976–2026), following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year.

Colonel Phạm Tiến Dũng, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2 Command of the Việt Nam People’s Navy, chaired the welcoming ceremony for the Thai delegation.

The event was attended by representatives from the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region 3 Command, the HCM City People’s Committee, the Việt Nam People’s Navy, the HCM City Command, the Department of Foreign Relations, the Military Security Protection Department and the HCM City Border Guard Command.

Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Urawadee Sriphiromya and Thai Consul General in HCM City Wiraka Mooddhitaporn were also present to welcome the vessel.

During their stay in HCM City, the ship’s commanders and crew members are scheduled to offer flowers in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the President Hồ Chí Minh Monument Park, pay courtesy calls on city leaders, Military Region 7 Command and Naval Region 2 Command.

The delegation will also participate in cultural and sports exchanges with naval officers and local residents, as well as visit historical sites in the city.

On Tuesday, marking the 136th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (1890–2026), the Royal Thai Embassy in Việt Nam will organise a photo exhibition on President Hồ Chí Minh, alongside cultural performances and an exhibition of traditional Thai costumes at Nhà Rồng Wharf.

HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan is the second Krabi-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV 552) of the Royal Thai Navy. The vessel is equipped with naval guns and Harpoon anti-ship missiles and is primarily tasked with coastal patrol and protecting sovereignty. — VNS