President Hồ Chí Minh’s diplomatic thought remains lodestar: scholars

HÀ NỘI — Scholars have highlighted the enduring value of President Hồ Chí Minh's diplomatic thought, describing it as a guiding principle for Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development.

According to Dr. Lê Trung Kiên from the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, one of the core legacies of President Hồ Chí Minh is the principle of "staying firm in policy, yet flexible in its execution".

The ideals of “Independence – Freedom – Happiness” represent the immutable values that Việt Nam must consistently uphold in today’s context of intensifying strategic competition, he said on the occasion of the President's 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2026).

“Việt Nam's foreign policy is not about choosing sides, but about choosing justice and righteousness,” Kiên stressed.

Drawing from President Hồ Chí Minh’s philosophy of “befriending all democratic countries without earning enmity towards any,” Việt Nam has maintained a foreign policy of non-alignment, refraining from military alliances or siding with one country against another, while remaining committed to independence, peace, stability and the interests of its people.

Kiên emphasised that national independence today extends beyond territorial sovereignty to include independence in policymaking and development orientation. Political independence, he noted, must be underpinned by economic self-reliance.

To strengthen its strategic autonomy, Việt Nam needs breakthroughs in defence industry, core technologies and energy security, he said, adding that a strong and independent economy would enhance the country’s voice and position in international negotiations.

At the same time, Việt Nam should continue pursuing international cooperation based on mutual support and shared interests while preserving its political identity and socialist orientation.

Rather than relying on a single strategic partner, Việt Nam is building a network of intertwined interests with major powers. When partners’ interests are closely linked to Việt Nam's stability and development, that itself becomes an effective shield for national sovereignty, Kien said.

He also noted that President Hồ Chí Minh’s concept of “people-to-people diplomacy” has evolved into a broader diplomatic approach serving sustainable development.

Amid deep integration in the digital era, diplomacy must protect the legitimate rights and interests of millions of Vietnamese citizens living, working and studying abroad through international law, while also helping Việt Nam improve governance capacity and legal institutions by learning from advanced international models.

Kien stressed that President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology on combining national strength with the strength of the times remains highly relevant in the current era.

Today, the “strength of the times” includes international law, global trade frameworks and multilateral institutions such as the World Trade Organisation, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the European Union–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement.

Việt Nam's legal reforms, therefore, should proactively internalise international standards while remaining rooted in the country’s political, cultural and social realities, he said.

Professor and Dr. Mạch Quang Thắng, former senior lecturer at the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, said President Hồ Chí Minh was the architect of modern Vietnamese diplomacy.

Thắng said Việt Nam has never enjoyed such international stature as it does today, thanks in large part to President Hồ Chí Minh’s profound diplomatic thinking.

From the early days of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, President Hồ Chí Minh advocated a broad and open foreign policy centred on friendship and cooperation with all nations.

Việt Nam today continues to expand and deepen comprehensive strategic partnerships, strengthen cooperation in economy, defence, security, and other fields, and actively contribute to peace, stability and development in the region and the world, he said.

Thắng stressed that regardless of how broad Việt Nam's international relations become, the country must always remain steadfast in safeguarding its fundamental national interests while respecting the legitimate rights of other nations.

According to him, peace, independence, national unity and territorial integrity are the immutable principles at the heart of President Hồ Chí Minh’s diplomatic thought.

“These are sacred values that cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” he said. — VNA/VNS