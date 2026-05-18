Eight foreigners to be deported from Việt Nam over visa violations

KHÁNH HÒA — Eight foreign nationals will be deported from Việt Nam after being found to have engaged in activities inconsistent with their visa purposes, according to the Immigration Department of Khánh Hòa Provincial Police.

The group includes six Russians, one Ukrainian and one Kyrgyzstani. One entered Việt Nam under a visa exemption scheme while the remaining seven held tourist visas. They are scheduled to depart from Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central province, police said.

On April 17, Khánh Hòa police carried out an unannounced inspection at a store named Moringa, operated by VINDACAP TM-DV Co Ltd in Phước Điền Hamlet, Southern Nha Trang Ward.

Authorities found the foreign nationals engaging in professional activities at the premises, including product promotion and sales as well as providing commentary during performances.

They were issued violation records and fined for carrying out work inconsistent with their visa status and for undertaking professional activities without authorisation from the relevant authorities.

VINDACAP TM-DV Co Ltd was also fined for failing to report suspected violations of regulations on the entry, exit, transit and residence of foreign nationals in Việt Nam to the authorities. — VNS