HCM City to synchronise transport links to Long Thành Airport by late 2026

HCM CITY — Transport infrastructure connecting HCM City with Long Thành International Airport is expected to be largely completed and synchronised by the end of 2026, according to the Ministry of Construction.

The information was announced late last week during a field inspection by a National Assembly delegation at the Long Thành airport project and surrounding transport routes.

The delegation was led by Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Hồng Diên, with representatives from the Ministry of Construction, HCM City authorities and Đồng Nai City also attending.

Deputy Minister of Construction Lê Anh Tuấn said the road transport network linking HCM City and Long Thành airport would become “synchronised, interconnected and seamless” by late 2026, meeting travel and airport operation demand during the initial phase of the airport’s operation.

The network includes the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway, Biên Hòa – Vũng Tàu Expressway, Bến Lức – Long Thành Expressway, HCM City Ring Road No.3, and roads 25B and 25C.

According to the ministry, 37km of the Biên Hòa – Vũng Tàu Expressway has already been put into operation, stretching from the interchange with the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway to National Highway 56.

The remaining 17km section is being accelerated by authorities in Đồng Nai and is expected to open in this May.

Meanwhile, the final sections of the Bến Lức – Long Thành Expressway are also being expedited, with the route scheduled for synchronised operation in September 2026.

The expansion of the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway from four to between eight and 10 lanes is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, while Long Thành Bridge is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

Tuấn described the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway as a key transport artery, expected to serve around 80 per cent of passengers travelling between HCM City and Long Thành airport.

Travel time from the Thủ Thiêm area to the airport is projected to fall to around 40 minutes, and could be reduced to around 30 minutes once HCM City’s new administrative centre in Thủ Thiêm is completed.

The Deputy Minister also said HCM City Ring Road No.3 is targeted for full opening by the end of June 2026.

At the same time, roads 25B and 25C – connecting Ring Road No.3 to National Highway 51 – are also nearing completion in Đồng Nai.

These projects are expected to significantly improve connectivity between Long Thành airport, HCM City and the southeastern region.

Tuấn said concerns over transport connectivity between HCM City and Long Thành airport, as well as nearby areas, would largely be resolved by late 2026.

He added that railway projects currently under study would further improve transport connectivity in the future. — VNS