Singer Miu Lê charged over alleged organised drug use

HẢI PHÒNG —The Criminal Investigation Agency under the Hải Phòng City Police on May 16 charged singer Miu Lê, whose real name is Lê Ánh Nhật, and Vũ Khương An with organising the illegal use of narcotics, while Trần Minh Trang was charged with failure to report a crime. All three were placed in pre-trial detention.

The charges stemmed from a police operation at the Tùng Thu beach area in Cát Hải Special Zone on May 10. Acting on a public tip-off, officers discovered six people allegedly using narcotics at the site, all of whom later tested positive.

The individuals identified were Vũ Khương An (born 1995, residing in Tân Sơn Hòa Ward, HCM City); Trần Đức Phong (born 1991, residing in Ngọc Hà Ward, Hà Nội); Đoàn Thị Thúy An (born 1990, residing in Cát Hải Special Zone, Hải Phòng City); Trần Minh Trang (born 1996, residing in Hồng Hà Ward, Hà Nội); Lê Ánh Nhật (born 1991, residing in Nhiêu Lộc Ward, HCM City); and Vũ Thái Nam (born 2002, residing in Đồng Nguyên Ward, Bắc Ninh Province).

An emergency search of the accommodation premises uncovered 5.35 grams of ketamine, 0.40 grams of a ketamine-and-cocaine mixture, along with various tools and items allegedly linked to organised drug use.

Investigators described the case as an organised illegal narcotics operation involving suspects from multiple provinces and cities, adding that it had drawn significant public attention. The head of the Criminal Investigation Agency ordered investigators to widen the probe and strictly handle all those involved.

On May 14, police officially launched criminal proceedings on charges of organising the illegal use of narcotics and illegal possession of narcotics. Trần Đức Phong and Vũ Thái Nam were charged with both offences, while Đoàn Thị Thúy An was charged with organising the illegal use of narcotics. All three were also placed in pre-trial detention.

As the investigation expanded, police identified the alleged involvement of Đặng Huy Việt (born 1984, residing in Hoàng Mai Ward, Hà Nội), who was placed in criminal detention on charges of illegal drug trafficking.

The Criminal Investigation Agency of the Hải Phòng City Police said the investigation was continuing and that all individuals found to be involved would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. — VNS