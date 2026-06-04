Head of King’s College School Wimbledon: “We are committed to bringing the authentic King's education to HCM City”

Speaking to the press, Dr Anne Cotton, Head of King’s College School Wimbledon and Honorary Principal of King’s College Wimbledon Hồ Chí Minh City, shared the educational philosophy and authentic King’s approach that have shaped the school’s excellence for nearly 200 years, and which will now be brought to Hồ Chí Minh City.

Q: What defines nearly 200 years of academic excellence that King’s is bringing to King’s HCMC?

Dr Anne Cotton: King’s College School Wimbledon, the founding school, was established by Royal Charter in 1829 and is one of the world’s leading schools.

Our pupils achieve outstanding academic results year after year. In the Sixth Form, more than 54% of grades were awarded at A*, while 88% were at A* to A. At GCSE, more than 90% of grades were A*, and 98% were A* or A. These results make King’s College School Wimbledon the highest-placed co-educational day school in the UK.

Our pupils also achieve exceptional university outcomes. This year alone, more than 60 pupils received offers from Oxford and Cambridge, the UK’s two most prestigious universities. Overall, 97% of our Sixth Form pupils progress to Russell Group universities in the UK or equivalent institutions worldwide. Pupils also receive offers from leading universities across the globe, including Ivy League institutions and MIT in North America, as well as top universities across Europe and Asia.

Our pupils go on to build successful careers in a wide range of fields, from finance, medicine, and engineering to law, the arts, and entrepreneurship. Many also achieve national and international recognition beyond the classroom in areas such as sport, mathematics, music, drama, and design.

Q: Beyond academic excellence, what philosophy sits at the heart of a King’s education?

Dr Anne Cotton: At King’s, we believe education is about far more than academic success alone. Our approach is rooted in the philosophy of Mind, Spirit, and Heart, which sits at the centre of a King’s education and stems from our foundation in 1829.

Mind is about academic excellence. Of course, this includes strong examination results and university outcomes, but it is also about developing the intellectual curiosity, creativity, and independent thinking that underpin deep intellectual development. These are the qualities of mind that help young people stand out in a rapidly changing world.

Spirit reflects our values as a school. We place great importance on kindness, support, and strong relationships, because we believe happiness and wellbeing are fundamental to success.

Heart is about helping pupils develop the confidence and courage to become the person they want to be. Through sport, the arts, leadership, and wider school life, we encourage pupils to step beyond the classroom, discover their strengths, and make a positive contribution to the world around them.

At King’s, we look towards life at 25, not just at 18. Ultimately, our ambition is to prepare young people not only for university, but also for life beyond school and the future they will shape.

Q: You are committed to bringing the most authentic King’s education to Hồ Chí Minh City. What does “authentic” mean in this context?

Dr Anne Cotton: King’s HCMC is being founded to be a true and authentic version of King’s, built on the same values and standards of excellence. Together, we want to bring a very special type of education to Việt Nam and make a defining contribution to the opportunities for young people in HCMC to create their futures.

King’s HCMC will become part of our growing family of schools across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, sharing educational excellence and opportunities for pupils to develop an international outlook. For example, we are already working with our fantastic school in Bangkok on the potential for joint trips, projects, and exchanges. There is so much potential within the King’s family.

When King’s HCMC is complete, pupils will benefit from outstanding facilities to support their education. But what lies at the heart of a King’s education is far more than facilities. It is about the people and community that create a culture for young people to thrive and succeed.

Q: How does the King’s team ensure that students in HCMC will experience the authentic King’s education?

Dr Anne Cotton: At King’s, we are committed to sharing everything we have learned about educational excellence over nearly 200 years. To support this, we have built an international team dedicated to our global family of schools. Our colleagues from King’s College School Wimbledon are directly involved in areas such as staff recruitment, training, academic oversight, and quality assurance, helping ensure the same standards and values across every King’s school.

We conduct regular quality reviews through lesson observations, conversations with staff and pupils, and ongoing academic monitoring. We also provide continuous support across all aspects of school life, from university guidance to safeguarding and pupil wellbeing.

Q: What opportunities does being part of the King’s global network open up for students in Việt Nam?

Dr Anne Cotton: Both pupils and teachers will benefit from being part of the growing global King’s family. At King’s College School Wimbledon, we place great importance on professional development because we believe excellence in teaching is at the heart of every pupil’s educational experience.

We have developed our own internal online platform to deliver teacher training programmes across the King’s network. These are the same programmes used in Wimbledon and across our King’s family of schools. This allows teachers to benefit from shared expertise, collaboration, and best practice across an international educational community.

For pupils, being part of the King’s family of schools brings opportunities to develop a truly international outlook and deeper cross-cultural understanding. Across the network, pupils already take part in collaborative online projects, personal development initiatives, and academic partnerships. Each year, we continue to expand these shared learning opportunities between campuses.

Pupils also have opportunities to connect in person through the King’s student exchange programme, which brings together pupils from across the global network. We are already exploring future collaborations and exchange opportunities with our school in Bangkok, alongside other King’s schools internationally. As the King’s family continues to grow, so too do the opportunities for pupils to learn from one another and broaden their global perspective.

At King’s, partnership is not simply about a name. It is embedded in every aspect of school life. Through King’s College Wimbledon Hồ Chí Minh City, pupils in Việt Nam will become part of a truly international educational community, connected to the wider King’s family around the world.

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King’s College Wimbledon Hồ Chí Minh City is set to open its first academic year in August 2027, offering a complete British education pathway for students aged 2 to 18. Alongside the official announcement of the school’s establishment, King’s HCMC has also opened its School Gallery at 179 Võ Nguyên Giáp, An Khánh Ward, Hồ Chí Minh City, offering parents and students the opportunity to learn more about the school’s approach and future campus.

For more information, please access: https://kingshcmc.edu.vn/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Vietnam+News&utm_campaign=PR+%7C+Launch+May+2026&utm_content=Communication